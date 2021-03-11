Distillation column runs again thanks to welded overlay

Corrosion control is crucial to keeping petrochemical facilities running efficiently and effectively. Crude distillation overhead systems, such as atmospheric crude columns, are regularly exposed to corrosive substances and particularly susceptible to their effects.

When a leading refinery in Italy found extensive corrosion in one of its crude distillation units, it relied on Sulzer's tower maintenance expertise to repair its equipment and restore operations.

Crude oil contaminants contain a large volume of corrosive species such as acids, chlorides and saline solutions. When these come into contact with the metallic structures of atmospheric columns and other crude distillation overhead systems during operation, they can affect the structural integrity and performance of these key pieces of equipment. To avoid failures and extend service life, operators need to conduct regular inspections and plan suitable mitigation strategies. During a regular assessment, the refinery noticed extensive corrosion on the column shell of one of its largest atmospheric distillation units (ADUs).

The main damage was substantial thinning of the vessel's surface, which extended 185 square meters mostly in the upper section of the column. Keen on partnering with a reliable and experienced full-service provider of mass transfer equipment solutions, the refinery contacted Sulzer Tower Field Services, which has over 40 years of experience.

By closely evaluating all the technical documentation on the column and inspecting the damaged areas, Sulzer identified weld overlay as the most suitable repair method. This consists of applying layers of alloys onto the damaged surfaces to restore shell thickness, ensuring sound structural and mechanical integrity. Sulzer's expert engineering teams conducted extensive finite element analyses to simulate different procedures as well as the resulting residual stresses and distortions to determine the most suitable cladding strategy for the ADU.

To prepare the column for the cladding, the internals, sumps and trays were removed and scaffolding was installed. Subsequently, the column shell was pre-treated by grit blasting. The 180 square meters of damaged area was then repaired by applying a layer of 317L stainless steel using Sulzer's CladFuse™ technology for automated weld overlay. Sulzer mobilized multiple systems to weld different areas simultaneously, minimizing repair time.

The remaining 5 square meters of corroded surface - located on the top dish and nozzle - was in a narrow space and not easily accessible. Therefore, it was manually cladded with an alloy of nickel and copper. Finally, internals and other elements were reinstalled, and NDT was conducted on the repair.

Sulzer Tower Field Services specialists were crucial to the successful completion of this challenging project. Due to the extensive expertise of Sulzer's teams, the repair project was completed in only 32 days. This meant the refinery could restart its processing activities with minimal downtime. The column, now fully operational, passed positive material identification, ultrasonic thickness gauge, dye penetrant inspection and out-of-roundness NDT. As a result of the repair, the refinery is expected to benefit from approximately 20 years of added service life to its ADUs.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.