Delivering pipeline-quality RNG at Valley Energy’s Lowman facility

At Valley Energy’s Lowman, New York interconnect facility at the Chemung County Landfill, environmental protection and energy production work together.

Groundwater flows beneath the landfill, making protection critical. Engineered liner systems prevent contamination, supported by comprehensive monitoring to ensure long-term performance and water quality.

Valley Energy has partnered with Valtronics and Mustang Sampling to receive landfill gas that has been converted into pipeline-quality RNG. Raw biogas contains contaminants such as hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), moisture, CO 2 , nitrogen and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that must be removed or reduced. Detecting VOC breakthrough is especially challenging but essential to protect pipeline infrastructure and maintain gas quality.

To meet these needs, Mustang Sampling provides continuous, real-time gas analysis. A representative sample is extracted through a probe within a Pony Heated Probe Enclosure and transported via the Mustang® Heat Trace Tube Bundle to a P53® Sample Conditioning System, maintaining temperature above the hydrocarbon dew point. The conditioned sample is distributed through a Modular Sample Control Panel to analyzers housed in an industrialized building. Using gas chromatography and spectrometry, the system delivers high-resolution, real-time data. Unlike lab testing, this in-line monitoring quickly detects VOC breakthrough, enabling immediate response. Mustang Sampling’s Analytically Accurate® solutions ensure reliable performance without labor-intensive preparation.

Complementing the analytical system is a fully integrated RNG skid designed by Valtronics in collaboration with Mustang Sampling. With limited site space, multiple functions were combined into a compact, all-in-one system incorporating pressure reduction, flow measurement, gas analysis and odorant injection.

Valtronics designed and fabricated the skid off-site in West Virginia, with Valley Energy supplying meters and regulators. The completed unit was transported via lowboy trailer and installed on a concrete pad by Valley Energy’s crew. Close coordination ensured the system met strict pipeline specifications.

Monitoring gas quality

An automated valve controlled by an electronic Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) continuously monitors gas quality. If the gas falls outside specification, the valve shuts to prevent off-spec gas from entering the pipeline. Once conditions are restored, it reopens automatically, ensuring safe and continuous operation.

The skid is designed to Class I, Division 2 standards for hazardous environments and offers significant cost and operational advantages. Its modular design reduces civil construction requirements, simplifying installation. Integrated canopy lighting eliminates the need for additional infrastructure, further lowering costs.

Portability is another key benefit. The skid can be easily decommissioned, relocated and redeployed to future projects, maximizing long-term value.

Through this collaboration, Valley Energy, Valtronics and Mustang Sampling demonstrate how advanced engineering and real-time analytics can transform landfill gas into a reliable, high-quality renewable energy source while maintaining strong environmental and operational standards.

For more information, visit mustangsampling.com.