Customer service meets reliability in industrial matting solutions

Mats. Mats. Mats.

They have many different names and styles — timber mats, laminated mats, crane mats, digging mats, swamp mats, logging mats, driving mats, mud mats, transition mats and composite mats, to name a few. However, not all mats are created equal, and not all companies partner with you.

At Gulf Coast Mats & Equipment, we take pride in offering high-quality, sustainably sourced industrial matting solutions that undergo rigorous inspection and maintenance to ensure the highest standards. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, making us your go-to partner for all your matting needs.

Our story is not just about the mats we provide. We thrive on three principles: quality in materials and craftsmanship, responsibility from quoting to delivery and exceptional service. For us, it’s not just getting great products; it’s about enjoying the partnership we build with you.

Gulf Coast Mats & Equipment serves the pipeline construction, maintenance, LNG, marine, PowerGen and other industries, offering robust mats and equipment that ensure safe and efficient operations. We specialize in midstream, upstream and downstream construction, supporting all stages of O&G projects with tailored matting solutions. Additionally, we provide foundational support for general and heavy construction projects, ensuring stability and safety across various environments.

Our products:

Crane mats (12 inch). Heavy-duty crane mats are engineered to withstand the rigors of industrial operations

Dig mats (8 inch). Durable timber mats are designed to provide stability and support in various environments

Laminated mats (three-ply). High-quality laminated mats offer superior strength and durability for your project needs

Transition/ramp mats. Seamless elevation changes and access across varied terrain

Composite mats. Lightweight and durable solutions for temporary access roads and work platforms

Used mats. Reliable used mats to meet your budget requirements

Timbers/lagging/custom sizes. Customizable timbers and lagging options suit specific project dimensions and requirements

Pipeline skids. Efficient pipeline skids provide easy transportation and installation of pipelines

Utility poles. Designed to meet safety and structural standards for various applications

Railroad ties. Durable for landscaping and construction

Our services:

Rental services. Flexible rental options for various mat types, accommodating both shortterm and long-term project needs

Installation and logistics. Efficient installation and logistical support for all your matting needs

Project management services. Project management to ensure the success and efficiency of your projects

Site restoration services. Comprehensive services to restore and rehabilitate your project sites

Land clearing services. Professional land clearing services to prepare your sites for construction and development

Buy and sell equipment. Purchase and sell high-quality heavy equipment to meet your project requirements

Industrial equipment storage. Secure storage. solutions for your heavy equipment

Safety is also our top priority, ensuring that every product and service meets the highest standards for your peace of mind. We are proud to report a zero TRIR, underscoring our commitment to a safe working environment.

Made in the U.S., Gulf Coast Mats & Equipment is dedicated to being your reliable partner in industrial matting solutions, where customer service meets reliability. Contact us for assistance in finding the ideal matting solution. We are committed to providing a quote on the same business day to keep your projects moving forward without delay.

How can we earn your business?

For more information, visit gulfcoastmats.com, email joshua@gulfcoastmats.com or call (832) 443-4091.