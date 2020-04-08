Conhagen Inc. leverages CNC capabilities for compressor wheels

× 1 of 7 Expand Fig 1 × 2 of 7 Expand Fig 2 × 3 of 7 Expand Fig 3 × 4 of 7 Expand Fig 4 × 5 of 7 Expand Fig 5 × 6 of 7 Expand Fig 6 × 7 of 7 Expand Fig 7 Prev Next

Conhagen recently initiated work on a project to complete the manufacture and assembly of seven stages of a centrifugal compressor. Known primarily for refurbishing rotating equipment, Conhagen may be less known for its La Marque, Texas, facility's full-fledged computer numerical control (CNC) department. Pair that with an experienced engineering department, and the facility is capable of developing and manufacturing rotating equipment for even the most specialized processes.

In this case, the equipment is an eightstage centrifugal compressor and the end-user is a nearby oil and gas refinery. The compressor's wheels all started as age-hardened 17-4PH forgings. The manufacturing plan was split between two methods because there are two major distinctions between the stages.

The first set of wheels has straight vanes with a constant vane angle, and the vanes can be manufactured independently of the 17-4PH forged shrouds and welded into their final position using a radial positioning jig. The advantage of straight vanes is that they can be fully welded to both the front and rear shrouds without the difficulty of wrapping geometries. Working with straight vanes allows Conhagen's welders to get full-penetration welds along the entire vane length without having to reach around a bend as the vane angle changes.

The second set of compressor wheels looks more like a traditional centrifugal impeller and is composed of changing vane angles. A computer-aided design (CAD) rendering of the compressor wheel without the front shroud and the machined wheel can be seen in Figures 1 and 2, respectively.

A three-axis CNC machine made the cuts into the forging that eventually became the gas passages. The machined wheel, revealing those passages, is shown in Figure 2.

The manufacturing technique was then mirrored on the front shroud by milling slots that are negatives of the vanes. The result is a two-piece arrangement that can be fully slot-welded without the need to fish the welder in between the shrouds. Figure 3 shows the resulting compressor wheel with the front shroud tacked in place.

This process leverages Conhagen's CNC capabilities, but also utilizes the company's welding, heat treating and balancing capabilities. Once the welding and heat treating is complete, the wheels are final-machined, individually balanced (two-plane) and then the rotor is assembled. Figure 4 shows a compressor wheel after welding and heat treatment and just before it gets turned on a lathe for the final passes.

The assembled compressor rotor can then be balanced at speed, per the end-user's specifications.

The images in Figure 5 show a different set of wheels, where Conhagen used the same manufacturing technique for a different type of compressor wheel. While the metallurgy was completely different (AISI 4320), the procedure and result were the same: a quality compressor wheel that can pass even the most strenuous NDT procedures. In this case, the compressor wheels also originally experienced a structural vibration problem linked to shroud spacing. Conhagen scalloped the front shrouds equally to preserve the wheel balance and reduce any effect on performance. The scalloped wheel is shown in Figure 6.

With sound engineering, machining, welding, balancing and mechanic work, this compressor project encompassed nearly all of the in-house skills Conhagen has used for decades to provide quality equipment and assembly for customers. As preferences change and machines become more advanced, Conhagen will continue to do its best to remain at the leading edge of the field.

