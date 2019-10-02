Company equipped to handle your cooling tower hassles

As you probably don't know, cooling towers are one of the key pieces of equipment keeping the world going at this very moment. It's true! Like electricity, steam and control room donuts, cooling towers provide a key utility that industrial plants and refineries around the world use to stay on line and in full production.

As a result of the importance of cooling towers, you would expect companies to create carefully crafted plans, give extensive thought and lots of time and energy toward properly managing this key piece of equipment. In most cases, you would be wrong!

"Cooling towers are often completely neglected and looked on with disdain," explained Paul Wiltz, vice president of Midwest Cooling Tower Services. "Many see them as a hassle to work with and generally gross to be around. Much like a toilet, cooling towers remain in the background and are rarely discussed -- until there is a problem." Then, things get serious quickly.

And, as anyone who has been there knows, nothing good happens when you allow things to get serious. Midwest Cooling Tower Services exists to help clients prevent the serious situations -- whether it's a mechanical equipment failure, poor thermal performance or, the worst case, a structural collapse.

The decision to work with a trusted cooling tower engineering and consulting company like Midwest is a smart move that will result in you not having to deal with cooling tower issues. Why? Because that's what Midwest does. Midwest Cooling Tower performs planned preventative maintenance to ensure cooling towers work properly. Midwest helps you write and present cooling tower work plans, advises you on the best way to schedule and plan needed repairs, and utilizes its own temporary cooling tower modules when they best serve your needs.

"Most importantly, we understand you just want your cooling towers to work -- and we make that happen," said Wiltz. "In the Midwest Cooling Tower equation, notice that it's all we and very little you.

"At heart, Midwest is a different sort of cooling tower repair company. In short, Midwest Cooling Tower is an engineering- driven repair company run by engineers making the right decisions for customers to build relationships into the future. Midwest works across the Gulf Coast with the largest refineries and chemical plants in the industry."

The bottom line? Midwest deals with the hassle of working with cooling towers. Because of its efforts, the company's clients reduce risk and increase reliability.

"We have been providing this service for more than 30 years to some of the largest companies in the world," explained Wiltz. "We have logged thousands of hours doing challenging cooling tower work on very tight schedules."

Midwest keeps many critical spare parts in stock at all times in an effort to prevent any of its clients from experiencing cooling tower downtime. The team proactively assesses and advises clients of their specific cooling tower pitfalls before they happen, avoiding the serious incidents that happen when things are left unmanaged.

However, sometimes things do go bad, and when that happens, Midwest Cooling Tower Services is there to help.

"We clean up the mess and work with clients to create new and improved plans to move forward and prevent further problems," said Wiltz. "We work to make the right decisions for and with our clients, whether it's during the planning process or in crisis mode. Our goal is to build relationships, not one-time purchases.

"We focus on doing the right thing versus trying to create the biggest job possible."

At Midwest, the primary goal is to get the client back into production as quickly as possible without further delays.

When it comes to cooling towers, whether it's new construction, reconstruction/repair, or parts and components, that's what Midwest lives and breathes.

"Our clients can tell you we don't just talk the talk," said Wiltz. "We walk the walk."

For more information, visit www.mwcts.com or call (337) 566-2233.