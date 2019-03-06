Challenges solved by more than just an equipment provider

Construction

While many companies can provide tools, AMECO's Contract Tool Accounts (CTAs) are highly flexible solutions programs that provide a cost-effective way to rent and manage small tools, consumables and supplies, including safety gear. As the pioneers of the one-stop-shop approach to tooling on-site, AMECO shares the risk by providing CTA programs at a fixed cost per craft hour. AMECO CTA programs include a team of experienced, dedicated on-site personnel, as well as access to proprietary inventory control systems that minimize tool loss while optimizing on-hand supply.

AMECO has supported Southern Company on the Vogtle Nuclear Plant project in Waynesboro, Georgia, with a customized CTA since 2011. This customer- focused program was tailor-made for Southern Company's efforts to support up to 6,000 craft at a time with multiple issue locations and tool cribs. AMECO has provided uninterrupted service across multiple contracts with two different general contractors on this project. In early 2018, AMECO extended its contract with Southern Company for a span of three years and 32 million craft hours. AMECO's CTA for Southern Company encompasses a robust tool program including staffing, administration, freight, mobilization, logistics and procurement to provide on-site craft with everything from consumables and customized PPE to hand and power tools. AMECO's project support offering ensures owners receive the highest quality of service, giving clients confidence in their tool program as AMECO mitigates risk, increases productivity and reduces tool cost by 6-8 percent on average.

On a refinery project in Canada, AMECO developed a comprehensive solution that responds to the unique needs of a client. AMECO was awarded a contract extension that represents 10 years of service to a Canadian customer. AMECO's solution seeks to reduce overall tool cost, positively impact safety throughout the function and the refinery operation, and develop a longterm relationship. In addition to the CTA, AMECO provides additional services at this site, such as respiratory refurbishment, rentto- own fleet management, and in-house inspection of fall protection, pressure gauges and various lifting accessories to ensure the highest level of safety and compliance. Additionally, AMECO provides support with procurement of tools outside of the contract scope and management of client-owned tooling assets. AMECO's tooling service also supports additional contractors on-site to help reduce wait times and work stoppages.

AMECO goes beyond the typical equipment rental house offering by providing a variety of benefits that can be customized to fit specific needs. From logistical support and risk management to maintenance and relationships with many manufacturers, clients receive more than just equipment. AMECO offers a full turnkey solution to support construction projects with access to all equipment types and technologies, logistics and risk management, and local content sourcing to provide safe, reliable equipment and increased productivity.

AMECO's vendors and fleet were able to bring over $120 million in equipment to Sasol's project in Louisiana, reducing the number of delivery vehicles to the site, which employed over 6,000 craft at peak across several first-tier works contractors. By utilizing Telematics, AMECO helped the client identify underutilized equipment, freeing up yard space and reducing overall rental costs for the customer. At Sasol, AMECO launched its largest Telematics effort to date, leveraging technological infrastructure to track over 3,000 rental units, as well as around 160 pieces of client-owned equipment, and providing fleet management guidance. Telematics also allows for remote control of light towers, which saves labor costs and increases site safety and visibility.

These are just a few recent examples of AMECO's value proposition in action. For each project, AMECO takes a custom approach driven by a client's specific needs. No two projects are truly alike, and successful execution requires a deep level of engagement with clients to understand the complete project scope, develop tailored solutions that increase productivity, reduce schedule, drive down cost and, most importantly, provide excellent customer service as an integral member of the project team.

