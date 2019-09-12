Bilfinger wins orders with Anadarko, Flint Hills Resources

Bilfinger, EMC sign MOU to deliver advanced maintenance solutions

Bilfinger Westcon Inc. (BWI) has been awarded a $28 million contract with Anadarko Petroleum Corp. to provide general construction services for a 200-million-standardcubic- feet-per-day cryogenic gas plant near Platteville, Colorado. This is the second train awarded to BWI at the Latham processing facility planned by Anadarko. The project's estimated completion date is October 2019.

"We are honored that Anadarko has entrusted us with the delivery of this project," said BWI President and CEO Mark Parsons. "Our company prides itself on building relationships that our clients can depend on to deliver their critical projects, and there is no better compliment we can receive over Anadarko adding the second train to our current scope."

Flint Hills Resources (FHR) has also commissioned BWI to construct the MSC Protein Expansion 2 project in Shell Rock, Iowa. This is the second installation of a Maximized Stillage Co-Productsâ¢ (MSC) system performed by BWI among Flint Hills' seven ethanol plants located in Iowa, Nebraska and Georgia. BWI completed the first installation, Fairmont MSC 1 in Nebraska, in May 2018.

"We're pleased with the work that Bilfinger Westcon did for us in Fairmont, and we're glad to be working with them again," said Darrell Birck, vice president of operations for Flint Hills' biofuels and ingredients business.

FHR's Shell Rock plant buys 44 million bushels of corn annually to produce over 125 million gallons of ethanol, over 300,000 tons of dried distillers' grains and over 25 million pounds of distillers' corn oil. The expansion to the Shell Rock plant will require the addition of a new building and two protein dryers. Construction began in spring 2019.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (346) 298-6821.