Bayou City Industrial performing safe work for Noltex

Bayou City Industrial Contractors Ltd. was founded in 1995 to provide mechanical, civil and structural steel construction services to the refining, chemical and petrochemical industries. Primarily serving customers throughout the Gulf Coast and across the U.S., Bayou City Industrial is proud to celebrate 25 years of service to its customers. For example, Bayou City Industrial has performed work safely at the Noltex LLC facility in La Porte, Texas, for over 20 years.

"Bayou City Industrial is a trusted contracting partner and has always exhibited outstanding safety performance," said Danny Schaefer of Noltex LLC. "Bayou City Industrial has executed numerous types of projects and repairs ranging from simple piping jobs to complicated underground piping repairs within a pipeline right of way. They've provided turnaround manpower, erected several buildings, relocated large underground firewater headers and installed a large parking lot. All of these jobs were handled professionally and in total compliance with our plant's safety policies."

Bayou City Industrial operates out of its newly constructed two-story building in La Porte, consisting of 5,200 square feet of office space and a 5,700-squarefoot shop facility. Bayou City Industrial also has 2.75 acres available for use as a material and equipment yard and 2 acres for future expansion.

"Our entire staff prides itself on careful attention to all details and aspects of the job, including quality, schedule, cost control and, most importantly, safety," said Preston Bearden, operations manager for Bayou City Industrial. "With pride and confidence, we execute projects at a high level of satisfaction for our clients. It is our true belief that if given the opportunity, we will meet and exceed all expectations and become your contractor of choice."

For more information, visit www.bayoucityind.com or call (281) 842-9110.