Stork is the best choice for your integrated solutions provider. Stork can make this bold statement because, while it provides all the comprehensive services its competitors do, it is also "A Fluor Company."

Stork's services include safely providing equipment, whether rotating or static, that ranges from in-shop fabrication of specialty pumps and deaerators to on-site equipment repair; mechanical and piping including in-shop spool manufacturing for steel or plastic and on-site welding, heat treatment, bolting and torquing; and electrical and instrumentation services varying from in-shop manufacturing to on-site cable pulling, calibration and automation. The company also provides fabric maintenance, scaffolding, insulation and painting services, starting with safe access and the right surface preparation to the application of coating, passive fire protection and cladding. And last but not least, Stork also provides inspection of any of these services and more, ranging from periodic nondestructive testing to continuous corrosion and condition monitoring.

But one thing that sets Stork apart and makes it the best choice is its reach-back capabilities to Fluor, a full engineering, procurement, construction management and fabrication provider for any size project -- from an asset modification to megaprojects -- including some of the biggest projects in the world.

Stork also has 150 years of experience providing maintenance services around the world and is geared to help clients achieve significant improvement in asset uptime, availability, efficiency, safety and longevity.

Asset lifecycle solutions

To help achieve these expectations, Stork has a premium suite of structured assessment solutions that can be applied throughout the asset lifecycle. With real-time, historical and benchmark data, Stork is able to provide comprehensive improvement plans. Subsequently, based on more than 150 years of experience, Stork's team has a products and services portfolio of unmatched depth and breadth to implement those plans as well. They are not consultants, but resultants.

Stork's data-driven solutions help make sure its clients' installed bases are optimally operated and maintained. Through the integrated delivery of services and solutions, Stork is capable of increasing clients' competitive advantage.

New Asset Readiness

Next to engineering and construction of the physical asset, Stork can also make sure the new asset is totally ready for startup. Stork calls this New Asset Readiness, which encompasses the whole organization -- systems, procedures, spare parts and everything else -- to make clients' facilities operationally ready.

Asset Performance Improvement

Stork clearly distinguishes itself with its Asset Performance Improvement solutions for existing assets. Backed by a premium portfolio of professional solutions and proven best practices in asset integrity, Stork continuously strives to improve asset performance by, for example, applying advanced data analytics to enable predictive maintenance. This allows Stork to help clients maximize the value of their assets.

Asset Management

Stork can manage all resources, equipment, materials and tools related to each lifecycle phase. With its Asset Management, Stork verifies the plant operates consistently and safely and complies to ISO 55000. The company also executes and subcontracts activities and has overall management, including planning of work. This allows clients to focus on their core business.

So, why is Stork the go-to provider for these solutions? It's because Stork has the full suite of capabilities, with tens of thousands of boots-on-the-ground workers actually doing the work and improving clients' asset life and productivity -- meaning shorter return on investment and more money in the bank.

For more information, visit www.stork.com or call (832) 781-5700.