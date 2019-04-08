Learn to navigate challenges, risks of digitization

While digitization of processes throughout all of industry is a 21st century inevitability, that transition is not without its challenges and risks, particularly to the oil and gas supply chain.

Recognizing that "digital is new," BP America Production Co. P2P and Sourcing Team Lead Caleb McElroy said that as digitization has been implemented, his company has detected gaps in its master service agreements that "didn't really cover us on digital security."

"Many companies install devices to record data, but how is that data being stored and transferred?" he asked at the Oil and Gas Supply Chain and Procurement Summit held recently in Houston. "We had to revamp that to make sure that data is protected. That was a huge effort on our end."

End users' participation in the digitization process can be even more important than field testing, because user engagement helps to guarantee real feedback. When users begin to experience how digitization changes their day-to-day activities and how that can be beneficial, they can learn how to mitigate its challenges.

Addressing the fundamentals

Bobby Davis, lead supply chain integrator of Upstream Deepwater and Unconventionals for Shell, noted two fundamental challenges that require attention as companies embrace digitization.

"Replication is important as you think about maximizing opportunity. Whether it's replicating a best practice or replicating a complex technology stat, it is incredibly challenging when you think about the promise or the benefits," Davis explained. "Once you prove it out in a given asset or operation, then you can extract benefit from a particular opportunity. But how do you replicate it at scale across your global operation? That's the real challenge."

A newer challenge, Davis continued, is recruiting talent that has deep expertise in technologies that require understanding of artificial intelligence.

"The question is, how many data scientists do you have in your supply chain operation?" he asked. "How many do you need in the future? And how capable is your company of attracting talent from those pockets of academic expertise?"

"It will be a need, if it's not already," Davis predicted. "How we are positioning ourselves to address it, I think, is a challenge that will impact our ability to be successful."

George Heal, director of Oil and Gas Consulting for Deloitte Digital, warned against "analysis paralysis" as companies are trying to figure out "what the new world will look like."

"The thing about many new technologies is you can fail quickly, so you've got to rapidly try things and see what works," said Heal.

Change management, he added, is a significant failing companies fall prey to as they implement digitization processes.

"Most people who drive digital transformation are not spending enough time on that," Heal concluded. "A new digital transformation team comes up with a new idea, and they try to push it out quickly without really bringing along the organization."

For ongoing industry updates, visit BICMagazine.com.

View in Digital Edition