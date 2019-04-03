Leader in pigging fired heaters offers patented pigging process

Decoking Descaling Technology Inc. (DDT) recently expanded its patented Pumping Units technology with its new OCTO Pass Pumping Unit, which will increase service efficiency to levels never before reached in the North American pigging market. It is slated to be released in fall 2019.

Demand for DDT's Quad Pass Pumping Units continues to increase, prompting the construction of additional units to be stationed in Houston; Toledo, Ohio; Long Beach, California; and Lacombe, Alberta, Canada. "With turnaround durations becoming shorter and scopes of work increasing, real estate is at a premium," said Orlande Sivacoe, president of DDT. "That is where Quad Pass Pumping Units have been a necessity. We listened to our clients and addressed their needs. In 2019, we will surprise our clients with the most efficient units ever seen.

"Depending on the piping configuration of the heater, these units can clean four to eight passes at one time. In the initial days of pigging, when DDT introduced it 28 years ago, it was only one pass. Pigging has come a long way."

The Quad Pass Pumping Units have shortened the work of two dual-pass units and occupy only half of the area around the heater being pigged. DDT is aiming to reduce the downtime needed to complete the cleaning process even more. In fall 2019, the company will introduce its first OCTO Pass Pumping Unit. This will dramatically increase DDT's service efficiency. Big turnarounds can be executed in only a few days with the new technology.

DDT has been a leading service provider in the petroleum and petrochemical industries for the past 28 years and has completed approximately 5,000 projects globally, decoking and descaling heater, furnace and boiler tubes. The DDT process employs a closed loop, self-contained water hydraulic system, making it a safe and environmentally friendly way to clean heaters and furnace tubes. It is the only technology that can remove every kind of deposit in all types of fired heater systems. The DDT pigging process is the safest and most expeditious way to clean fired heaters, boilers, heat recovery steam generators and tubes.

The DDT patented process is bidirectional, allowing the DDT cleaning PiggÂ® to traverse heater tubes in both directions. It is the only process that can direct the Pigg to travel over only the most contaminated section in a repeated back-andforth motion. This repeated scrubbing action in the most fouled sections expedites the cleaning process and reduces contact in areas of noncontamination.

Each patented DDT Pigg carries an array of interchangeable cleaning appendages or studs, each of which is threaded into the body of the Pigg. These cleaning appendages are radially dispersed in a clockwise or counter-clockwise pattern to provide a complete, 360-degree cleaning action. The Pigg size, number of studs, stud material, geometry and height are all matched to each stage of a cleaning run.

For more information, visit www. decoking.com or call (800) 319-6410.

