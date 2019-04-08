Knupple explains core values behind full-service fab company

According to Bayside Industrial Inc./ Texas Constructors President Lester Knupple Jr., the company's mission is to provide the best possible products and customer service. Bayside Industrial/ Texas Constructors strives to provide the products you need when you need them, with the highest quality and competitive prices.

Knupple started working in the industry as a teenager at his family's fabrication shop. From sweeping floors and emptying trash cans to grinding and cutting to welding and fabricating, Knupple worked his way up the ladder. During all this time, his desire to be a leader and an owner one day kept him focused.

"Working for several fabrication shops during my 30-plus years in the industry has given me more insight into the varied forms and techniques used to achieve quality products," Knupple said. "It was a never-ending quest for me to learn as much as possible about the various codes we worked under, as well as drafting, accounting, business management and so on."

When the opportunity arose for Knupple to start Bayside Industrial/Texas Constructors as the president and co-owner, he did not hesitate. Bayside Industrial/ Texas Constructors is a full-service fabrication facility that offers field services in the refining and petrochemical industries, serving the greater Gulf Coast and beyond.

According to Knupple, Bayside Industrial/Texas Constructors is proud of its experience.

"Our directors have more than 100 years of joint experience in the fixed equipment and specialty fabrication arenas," Knupple said. "Providing quality products, meeting or beating time schedules, and offering competitive pricing are our main objectives and promises to our customers."

Bayside Industrial/Texas Constructors can meet all of a customer's steel fabrication and installation needs: simple structural steel fabrication, complex specialty fabrication, on-site civil work, steel erection and piping, pressure vessel and exchanger installations, etc.

"Whether it's replacing or repairing old equipment or brand new construction, we are the experts to call," Knupple said. "We give every customer the individual attention he or she deserves. Every member of our team is available and accessible to meet any need you may have. We will help you find the right solution to your problem, even if it's outside of our current capabilities. Also, whether on-site or in the shop, our estimates are always free."

On March 6, Bayside Industrial/Texas Constructors celebrated its one-year anniversary. The company has added two 5-ton gantry cranes to its shop equipment to increase its in-shop lifting capacity. According to Knupple, Bayside Industrial/ Texas Constructors is also looking for a larger property in order to expand its shop capabilities and capacities.

"We are looking to expand our customer and product base in the current markets we serve, but also continually look at new markets and trends in order to give us the diversity that will sustain and grow the company for generations to come," Knupple stated. "As a family and a team, we built Bayside Industrial/Texas Constructors from the ground up, while remaining financially independent and solvent. We believe honesty and integrity are at the core of everything we do. These are the values we try to live by, both professionally and personally."

For more information, visit www. tex-con.com or call (832) 632-2815.

