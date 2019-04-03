Create the perfect environment for your project

You have to have control before you can take control. With the completion of tens of thousands of successful projects, DeHumidification Technologies (DH Tech) has proven it is possible to create the ideal environment necessary for your project.

DH Tech is a portable climate control company that focuses on humidity and temperature control. The company provides services/equipment for blasting and coating of tanks and other confined spaces in the petrochemical, marine, power and municipal markets, among several others. DH Tech is also an industry expert when it comes to keeping the temperature in your confined space safe and cool. Rentals are available on a short-term or long-term basis to meet the needs of a successful project. DH Tech has one of the largest ranges of desiccant- and refrigerant-style dehumidification equipment, as well as electric and indirect fired diesel heaters. The use of precise psychometrics, material density data and the known effects of ambient conditions enable DH Tech to handle any project.

DH Tech Co-Owner Brian Battle said one of the company's core competencies is its ability to take action for its customers on short notice, delivering or repairing equipment within hours of a customer's request. This is partly thanks to the fact that all of DH Tech's technicians are trained to operate every piece of equipment it owns. Because DH Tech manufactures all of its own equipment, its technicians can be trained during the equipment's building phase.

According to Battle, DH Tech also strives to resolve problems before they happen by servicing its equipment after every job. Before any equipment leaves the shop, each piece undergoes an inspection to ensure no issues arise during its operation. DH Tech is always prepared to go above and beyond for its customers. Battle recalled one instance in which the company was able to utilize an alternative fuel source to save a client tens of thousands of dollars.

"We have always placed serving the customer above all else and will continue to do so," Battle said. "We have also enjoyed seeing employees flourish and grow within the company. We have a great team, and our company's growth has created opportunities for them to grow as well. We take pride in the emergency services we provide, and we can send our customers' equipment or technicians within a day the majority of the time.

"Also, with our internal trucking fleet, we are able to move practically all of our equipment ourselves instead of using logistical carriers. By doing this, we cut the freight costs down instead of utilizing third-party logistical companies."

Dehumidification is essential to eliminate the negative effects of the unpredictable outside environment. DH Tech's equipment can help maintain conditions inside a space to allow for several beneficial results. Creating ideal conditions for coating application, speeding up the project, providing the best opportunity for a long-lasting, cost-effective coating system and meeting OSHA safety regulations are just a few of these benefits.

DH Tech will set up the equipment on-site to ensure it provides the optimum conditions for the project and, if needed, will stay on-site until the job is completed. The company's innovative techniques, top-of-the-line equipment and wealth of knowledge come from over 100 years of hands-on experience and dependable 24/7/365 service, which helps customers achieve successful projects on time and under budget.

According to DH Tech Co-Owner Ken Armstrong, one of the company's primary competitive advantages is the amount of reinvestment it puts into its fleet and personnel.

"We continue to build new desiccant and refrigerant dehumidifiers, as well as electric, diesel, propane and natural gas heaters," Armstrong said. "We have developed and built -- from 1,000 to 20,000 cubic feet per minute -- units for cooling, heating and dehumidifying to control temperature and humidity in everything from storage tanks, reactors, buildings, control rooms, underground piping, temporary containments or enclosures to lunch tents. We have also dedicated resources to develop new technology for our industry and to better serve our customers."

For more information, visit www.rentdh.com or call (866) RENT-DHT [736-8348].

View in Digital Edition