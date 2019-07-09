AkzoNobel to boost investment in Changzhou powder coatings plant

AkzoNobel has announced plans to add three new production lines at its Changzhou powder coatings plant in China – the company’s largest facility of its kind in the world.

The €3 million investment will support additional supplies of acrylic powder coatings, metallic powder coatings and powder primers for the automotive sector, strengthening AkzoNobel’s ability to deliver more locally produced premium products.

“China is a high priority region for us and the booming powder coatings industry in China will help to optimize our production and investment strategy,” says CEO Thierry Vanlancker. “This latest investment will also reinforce our capability to support local customers and enhance our manufacturing and supply chain.”

Adds Mark Kwok, President of AkzoNobel China/North Asia: “Given emerging market trends and customer needs, we are fully aware of the importance of manufacturing and delivering locally. The Changzhou site plays a strategic role in supporting our business development in China. The new production lines will further our localization strategy to create more value for both ourselves and our customers with efficient and customized solutions.

”Opened in 2012, the Changzhou site supports the manufacture of both powder coatings and liquid coatings, including decorative paints, protective coatings and vehicle refinishes. The powder coatings facility was a later addition and started production in 2018. It covers virtually all industry applications and supports the entire East China region.

AkzoNobel, the global leader in powder coatings, supplies these coatings to more than 30,000 customers worldwide, covering market segments ranging from domestic appliances, architecture and automotive to furniture, IT and general industrial applications.