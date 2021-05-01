Front Cover: Add up the SAVINGS

Digital worksites, leak detection and repair (LDAR), rope access, refractory innovations, winterization, elevators and freestanding hoists – BrandSafway has more ways to help customers save time and money on projects, in addition to work access solutions and industrial services like fireproofing, insulation and coatings.

“BrandSafway doesn’t simply offer the widest array of products and services, we continuously introduce new options and synergies,” said Dave Witsken, President, Industrial, Energy & Commercial for BrandSafway. “We’ve brought numerous innovative products to market and offer cutting-edge technologies to increase productivity on industrial jobsites. And we’re prepared to ‘show you the money’ by measuring and tracking on-site productivity and offering performance-based contracts.”

BrandSafway can also show customers how their sites perform relative to other similar sites, so you can benchmark your progress against similar projects across the industry. “With over 100 years of experience, BrandSafway has taken the best practices from hundreds of thousands of jobsites worldwide to help you work more efficiently on your next maintenance turnaround, ongoing repair, emergency project or new construction and expansion plans,” said Witsken.

Download Brandsafway PDF.