A better way to manage discovery work

We've all been there. In prepping for the next turnaround, the site identifies a project -- for example, a 10-foot section of vessel sidewall that needs to be repaired. Based on the inspection data, a 20-day scope is budgeted, and the subsequent tasks are planned accordingly. The only thing is, no one's been in the vessel for six years.

BHI delivers successful projects on a daily basis with superior results — guaranteed.

When the contractor gets inside, it's discovered there's actually 20 feet of sidewall needing repair, blowing up the work schedule. The only way an owner can mitigate risk is to rely on contractors to minimize the impact of those discovery tasks and keep the turnaround schedule on track.

Here's where a specialty contractor like BHI makes a high impact because, as master of few trades, the company ensures nothing gets diluted by a wide range of scope, offering not only better access to additional manpower, but also more experience handling these types of issues.

So are all specialty contractors the same? BHI has a proven track record of delivering critical projects based on a strong project management approach. This approach blends top project management, site management, field leadership, craft and technology to tackle the toughest turnaround projects safely and with first-time quality. This approach delivers the highest productivity per dollar of any contractor within the industry.

Our productivity is well documented by our customers. A recent study by one of the n ation's largest chemical producers listed BHI's "time on tools" at an unrivaled 80 percent (the next closest vendor was 50 percent). Lean, talented crews coupled with high productivity and automated tooling maximize value for our customers.

Managing owner risk during discovery, however, is where BHI truly shines. Leaning on our robust internal operations, we can leverage strong project management, field labor management, nationwide agreements, engineering and equipment maintenance teams to mobilize additional personnel, technology, equipment and support resources to tackle the most challenging discovery scopes. In fact, BHI is the contractor of choice to be on-site for planned projects as an insurance policy against critical discovery items that put turnarounds at great risk.

The lynchpin of our delivery model is our site leadership. At BHI Energy's Center of Excellence, regular training is provided to our site personnel to arm them with the tools required to serve our customers most effectively. This begins with our standard welding processes and extends to advanced automated technology. Additionally, leadership training for our site managers is a great differentiator. This training focuses on communication financial oversight, scheduling, project organization and human resource management.

The final result is BHI's capability to take on all types of projects, from general mechanical services to highly automated specialty mechanical services.

Engaging a contractor with the skills to perform critical projects -- both planned and emergent, general and specialty, manual and automated, maintenance and capital -- is a smart move for turnaround management.

BHI delivers successful projects on a daily basis with superior results -- guaranteed.

For more information, contact Greg Whitaker at (281) 753-9080 or visit www.bhienergy.com.

View in Digital Edition