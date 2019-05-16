First-of-its-kind electric pumper shortens downtime and saves money

The experienced team at CEDA is focused on helping its customers minimize downtime, mitigate risk and avoid costly outages. As a result, CEDA routinely delivers safe, effective and environmentally friendly pigging, decoking and descaling services to various types of facilities. Some of these include refineries, upgraders, steam generation facilities, steam injection facilities, chemical plants, oil recycling plants and pipelines.

CEDA operates a mobile fleet of technologically advanced triple-pass pumper pigging, decoking and filtration units throughout North America. According to Dean Watts, technical director of pigging and decoking for CEDA, triple-pass pumper units are brand new to the industry and offer many benefits compared to the single-pass or double-pass units. CEDA's fleet now includes first-of-its-kind, electric-driven triple-pass pumper units.

"The electric unit allows for way more pigging capacity," Watts said. "For example, if we had to complete a job with four cokers in a row, we can now complete one coker and half of the next one all at the same time. Also, with the triple- pass pumper unit, it is diesel-electric, so we have one motor running a large generator instead of three motors running three pumps. Environmentally, you have a lot less emissions coming out of this pumper unit."

According to Watts, larger furnace units usually have to be broken down into multiple passes to pig them. CEDA's new triple-pass pumper unit can complete three passes at one time instead of two passes, which saves customers huge amounts of time and money, especially during turnarounds.

Features of the triple-pass pumper units include:

Engines matched with pumps to meet Tier 4 emissions standards

Electrically operated pumps to reduce emissions

Double-protection spill containment -- no spills on the ground

Emergency shutdown device

Onboard computers

Self-sufficient power source -- no plant power required

QC program for all pressure-rated hoses, launchers and receivers

CEDA also carries a fleet of filtering units for different types of water filtration. Benefits of these include less water usage, which makes them environmentally friendly. According to Watts, water is drawn from the dirty tanks, filtered and then put back into the clean tanks.

"We are able to capture and contain all the deposits and dispose of them after a job," Watts said. "We also don't have to wait for water trucks or a water supply because, once the units are rolled in, they can be filled with water and put to use right away. These filtration units are self-contained, and they work in conjunction with our pigging units.

"All our units are run by our highly trained operators who provide superior service with a focus on safety, efficiency, quality and improving scheduling."

For more information, visit www.CEDA.com or call (346) 227-1400.

