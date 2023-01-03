5 reasons reinforced perlite is best choice for next project

Innovating upon 40 years of experience in the manufacture of perlite insulation, SMC Industries Inc.'s AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate industrial insulation provides all the known benefits of perlite insulation, but in a strong, robust and easily handled format.

This improved insulation reduces or eliminates the breakage and friability that impairs traditional perlite insulation, saving customers money and time. Industry leaders are asking for SMC's patented, reinforced perlite silicate by name, and here's why:

A proven investment

To date, SMC has provided over 1 million linear feet of AU-1200 reinforced perlite pipe covering for use in major facilities across the U.S. SMC's AU-1200 reinforced pipe covering has up to twice the flexural strength of the competition, far exceeding ASTM requirements.

Favored not only in the Gulf Coast, SMC has become the only acceptable perlite supplier at several major facilities throughout the U.S., with its reinforced strength allowing it to be shipped to far-reaching locations such as Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Save money

SMC prices are already competitive with traditional perlite silicate options, but additionally, customers report eliminating or drastically reducing the 15-20% extra product they order in anticipation of breakage of traditional perlite insulation.

Save time and reduce hassle

With reinforced perlite, soft-craft service providers save time right off the bat by avoiding sorting through broken inventory and waiting on re-ordered broken parts to arrive. Contractors report eliminating the hassle of additional trailers and waste on site. Project completion occurs faster with parts resisting breakage in the process of installation.

A single vendor for your complete insulation system

SMC's full line of AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate insulation for pipe and block is currently available. This includes pre-molded pipe up through 24 NPS x 4 inch, along with flat and v-scored block.

In addition to pipe and block, SMC manufactures pre-molded fittings and accessories to provide complete industrial insulation systems.

Unique packaging for even more quality

SMC's reinforced perlite is manufactured on a highly automated, custom manufacturing line in Houston. It's readily available inventory in the heart of the Gulf Coast region boasts competitive lead times. In addition to being the strongest perlite silicate on the market, SMC's unique packaging process further protects the product during transport.

Experience the added strength and quality for yourself: order SMC's AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation by name from any major distributor. Download information on SMC's AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation from the website below.

For additional information or to request a demonstration, visit smcindustries.com or contact sales@smcindustries.com or (281) 860-9950.