Front Cover: 30+ million man hours driven by safety, teamwork and grit

There's a shift happening in the industrial services world, and if you're not paying close attention, it's easy to mistake it for progress.

New names flood bid lists, contractors appear overnight and promises of faster, cheaper turnarounds multiply. But beneath the surface, it's not all good news. Many of these newcomers bring noise instead of reliability — and when safety is on the line, there's no room for guesswork.

In recent years, a wave of smaller, less experienced turnaround companies has swept in — fast-moving startups promising flexibility, lower costs and quick crews. On paper, it sounds like a win. But it often leads to costly missteps, missed deadlines and preventable safety issues. The truth is, not every company is built for the high-stakes, high-pressure reality of turnaround work. The jobs are complex. The timelines are tight. The margin for error is razor thin. And when an inexperienced team shows up without the structure, leadership or systems in place to execute — it's the client who pays the price. In this business, trial and error isn't a learning opportunity. It's a liability. So how do you stand out in a sea of startups that talk a big game, but struggle to deliver when it matters most? How do you earn trust in an industry where one bad turnaround can damage more than just a schedule — it can put people at risk and reputations on the line? You start by doing the work — the hard way, the right way — over and over again until your name means something. That's exactly what Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has done. This isn't a company that grew overnight or cut corners to compete. SWAT built its credibility the old-fashioned way: through consistency, integrity and results. While others chased headcount and contracts, SWAT focused on building crews that know their craft, back each other up, and deliver — every time.

Where loyalty drives success

If you ask around, you'll hear the same thing — SWAT's reputation is solid. It started out in 2014 as a small 10-person specialty contractor and has since grown into a multimillion-dollar operation, with crews working in 18 states and even overseas. Its network of skilled workers has grown to more than 10,000 strong. What's behind that growth? A clear commitment to doing things differently — not by cutting corners or chasing quick wins, but by building experienced teams, strong leadership and a system that's proven to work when the pressure's on. SWAT doesn't just bring people in — it helps them build skills and grow. That people-first way of hiring and training is exactly what the industry needs to keep operations running safely and smoothly. But that kind of growth doesn't just happen out of nowhere. Most of SWAT's new hires come through word-of-mouth and referrals, which says a lot about how loyal its people are.

Chris Husser, Director of Business Development with SWAT, puts it like this: "No matter where I go in the U.S., someone always stops me to ask how I got involved with SWAT. People want to work here because they know management actually cares. That's why we're the only direct hire company in the country — you can't just send in a resume; someone inside SWAT has to personally vouch for you."

That system creates a tight bond among the crew. Everyone knows they're working alongside people who genuinely care — and that kind of trust and dedication is exactly what makes SWAT teams stand out in the industry. "Wearing the SWAT logo in the field means everything to me — it's a symbol of being part of the most dedicated team in the industry," said SWAT VP of Mechanical Services Roy Magee. "At SWAT, it's clear that our employees are the foundation of the company. The company is built by its people — not the other way around."It's not just talk, either. SWAT's crews are known for showing up ready, working hard and getting the job done right — the first time.

People come first, always

Putting people first isn't just a motto, it's a mindset that shapes every job, relationship and decision. Timmy Blanchard, Senior Project Manager with SWAT said, "Many don't see the heart behind the hard hats. They don't realize how deeply we care — for safety, for each other, for doing a job well. There's honor in this work, and it takes discipline, courage and a willingness to serve something greater than yourself." It's people like Blanchard who have allowed SWAT to land master service agreements with more than 50 major facilities, including some of the world's biggest oil and petrochemical companies. Yet, ask anyone at SWAT what sets them apart, and they won't point to numbers or contracts. They'll point to people. "It's a place where you're not just seen for what you can do, but who you are," Blanchard said. A culture like this doesn't happen by chance — it's built intentionally, from the ground up. And leadership plays a crucial role in reinforcing it every day.

"Everyone here shares the responsibility of creating an environment where our people feel valued and are equipped with the tools and training necessary to deliver best-in-class service to our customers," said Cody Puma, Corporate Safety Director with SWAT. What attracted him to the company was the respect it earned in the industry. Before joining the SWAT team, Puma heard from others, "You're going to a good home," along with praise that the company truly acts and feels like a close-knit, family-oriented team deeply committed to taking care of its employees. That sentiment stuck with him. "Hearing that from someone outside the organization was incredibly powerful," Puma said. "It validated the reputation SWAT has built over the years — not just as a top performer in the field, but as a company that genuinely values and supports its people." That support means even more when the work gets tough — and in this industry, it often does. Turnarounds demand long hours, high-pressure decisions and time away from home. But for many at SWAT, those sacrifices are outweighed by a strong sense of pride and belonging. It's a feeling that runs deep throughout the company.

"In this line of work, spending time away from family and friends is a significant sacrifice," said SWAT Project Manager Jason Daigle. "SWAT has consistently demonstrated a genuine concern for both my well-being and that of my family. They've given me the mentorship and support necessary to grow and succeed." This level of support not only helps people get through the hard days but also helps them build lasting careers.

Support turns into opportunities

At SWAT, mentorship isn't an afterthought — it's woven into the company's DNA. Growth is encouraged, responsibility is earned and leaders are built from within.

SWAT Project Manager Kent Smith is one of many who experienced that firsthand. "I've had the chance to take on more responsibility over the years and grow into a leadership role," he said. "SWAT has always backed me with the resources and trust needed to keep advancing." As a project manager, Smith ensures that every job is delivered with the high expectations SWAT has set. "By consistently meeting those standards, we build trust with the client — and when clients trust us, they want SWAT back for the next turnaround," he added. "That's how we keep growing and building our reputation."

That culture of growth isn't limited to the field. Hiring Manager with the company, Deidre Terry shared a similar experience from the office side. "Professionally, I've been given the opportunity to take on real responsibility and make decisions that matter," she said. "I've learned a lot not just about the work we do, but about managing people, handling pressure and staying focused on solutions." And that growth hasn't just made her better at her job — it's made her stronger as a person. "Personally, it's taught me discipline on a whole different level," Terry said. "How to stay calm under pressure and how to lead when things are chaotic." Progress goes beyond climbing the ladder — it's about developing the kind of leadership that shows up under fire, supports the team and delivers results. And it's not just the folks in the field who make it all work. Behind every successful project is a team of people working behind the scenes — in the offices, on the phones, managing schedules, hiring crews, tracking safety — all carrying just as much weight in keeping things moving.

The SWAT culture: A team that cares

Culture isn't a buzzword at SWAT — it's lived, seen and felt. Paula Groves, Alky and Decon Manager with the company, described how she never feels like she's carrying the weight of her work alone in challenging times. "My team members are always there to back me up, and the support from the home office has been incredible," Groves said. "They've shown me nothing but genuine love and encouragement. I'm grateful to have such a strong, reliable support system behind me which makes all the difference." Terry recalled one moment on the job that reaffirmed her purpose at SWAT. A large-scale project in Alaska required hiring, transporting and housing of approximately 300 employees — a logistical challenge even under ideal conditions. "Severe weather caused significant delays, leaving many team members stranded across the country," Terry said. "Upper management, alongside several other employees, came together and personally contacted every employee to confirm their safety and coordinate alternative travel arrangements. The teamwork displayed to ensure that everyone arrived safely at the jobsite was inspiring and a testament to the dedication of everyone involved." Terry carried that experience with her, not just because of the challenge, but because it revealed the company's true character. Every name is known, and every voice matters at SWAT. Whether you're turning a wrench or answering the phone, everyone plays a part in getting the job done and taking care of one another along the way. A strong team culture starts with respect — and that respect starts the moment you walk through the door, not just after a milestone. For Husser, that first impression said it all. "One moment I can remember is the first day I was hired on with SWAT," he said. "I was greeted at the front door by several members of the executive team who personally gave me a huge welcome. They said they were so excited that I was now part of the team. Being respected from day one is the reason I am still here today." For Husser, and so many others, the experience set the tone for what SWAT stands for — a company where every person is seen, valued and welcomed.

Family first mindset

For many at SWAT, the sense of family isn't just a saying — it's a core value that guides how they work and connect. "SWAT's like a family," said Landry Pierre, Project Manager with SWAT. "Family comes first, and SWAT believes in family coming first." That was something that Pierre felt matched his values. He pointed out that at SWAT, "at any given time — whether you're a project manager, superintendent, GF or QC manager — you have a direct line to the president, the founder or the vice president. That's a good thing. It makes people feel important, not just the project managers but everyone on the team." Because that's what SWAT is really built on. While others rush to cut corners, SWAT invests in its people. On mentorship. On hard-earned skill. Because the future of quality turnaround work isn't built by machines alone — it's shaped by the hands and hearts of the skilled crews who make it happen. "It's not just a job," Kent Smith said. "It's a sacrifice and a commitment that takes dedication from both SWAT and our families at home. It's what we call SWAT life." The SWAT life is present every day — in the welders with decades of experience, the foremen who lead with quiet confidence, the office teams keeping operations smooth and everyone who works shoulder to shoulder through heatwaves, hurricanes and everything in between.

Built by hands, driven by heart

With new names popping up and promises flying fast, SWAT shows what it means to deliver. Not with flash. Not with shortcuts. But with grit, loyalty and the kind of leadership that doesn't just meet expectations — it raises the bar. Ask them why they do it, and you won't get rehearsed lines. You'll get stories, pride, a sense of purpose that runs deep and the kind of work ethic you can't fake. Because SWAT isn't just another name in the field. It's a bond, a belief in something bigger — and it wasn't built to blend in. It was built to set the standard.

