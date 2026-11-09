$1M in lost production avoided during heat exchanger repair without shutdown

For refineries, critical maintenance can traditionally mean choosing between delaying necessary work or taking production offline.

The Izomax Add-On Gate Valve (AOGV) provides positive mechanical isolation on live systems, enabling maintenance and modifications without shutdowns or hot work. A recent project at a major U.S. refinery demonstrates the impact.

A supermajor was facing continued process flow reduction at a major refinery in the U.S. caused by blockages in a heat exchanger bundle. A second heat exchanger provided additional support, but capacity was still far from optimal.

The refinery operator, having considered all available options for intervention and repair, selected the Izomax AOGV mechanical isolation system as the preferred choice for positive isolation without a shutdown.

Challenges

The heat exchanger bundle was clearly in need of overhaul, with a differential pressure in the region of 40 psi measured across the inlet/outlet. The system was known to be flowing, but without physical flow meters, only calculated values were available.

Complete isolation was required to allow safe access for cleaning and system overhaul. With the 18 inches charge gas inlet and outlet and 12 inches propylene outlet line sizes, two different AOGVs would be required.

Solutions

To ensure dimension and spatial restrictions could be met, Izomax performed a site survey, with 3D scanning to provide digital input to the modeling software.

Without valves in place, there was no way to stop the ongoing inlet charge gas flow through the system without a shutdown. While the AOGV has been utilized in systems with low flow rates, calculated flow was uncertain.

The client agreed to Izomax’s proposed solution: a modified design to the AOGV spade, with bespoke hydraulic pistons designed to provide centralization of the spade under flow conditions.

Prior to mobilization, a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) was performed at the Izomax facilities. The customer was present with technical isolation specialists and site personnel throughout the FAT process, enabling client plant personnel who would be on site during the work phase to develop a detailed understanding of Izomax systems and processes.

Outcome

The 18 inches charge gas inlet flange was isolated first. With the AOGV spade left in place, the AOGV tool was moved to the 18 inches charge gas outlet. Once isolation was confirmed on the outlet, the AOGV was left in place and a new AOGV was used to isolate the 12 inches propylene outlet.

Extensive leak tests were performed prior to the customer on-site personnel removing the dollar side plates on the heat exchanger bundle. The system was hydrojetted and checked to ensure full capacity would be restored. After the cleaning process was complete and the heat exchanger was re-assembled, Izomax charged the system with nitrogen and performed a full postassembly leak test. To avoid process medium contamination, the nitrogen was purged utilizing the bespoke AOGV manifold and replaced with the process medium.

A final leak test was successfully performed. The AOGVs and spade were removed and the site was returned to full working order.

The job was completed successfully, without HSE incidents. No hot work was required, while the plant process continued uninterrupted throughout the operation.

Results

The intervention successfully restored plant capacity without a shutdown or HSE incidents. Pressure integrity was maintained throughout, while the plant process continued uninterrupted. The client estimated $1 million USD in savings by mitigating lost production capacity.

With over 350 projects completed across six continents, this is just one example of the AOGV in operation.

For more information, visit izomax.com/case-studies.