Shell's Convent, Louisiana refinery hydrocracker back in production

Shell Convent Refinery

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. brought the hydrocracker at its at its 209,787-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery back into production after fixing a malfunction on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

Shell on Tuesday afternoon was raising the production level on the 45,000 bpd heavy oil hydrocracker called the H-Oil Unit after unplugging a valve that led Shell early on Tuesday to begin bringing the unit down, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse