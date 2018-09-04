Industry in the information age

Sept 2018 hook 1

The industrial market is rapidly changing, with new technologies and processes challenging the scope of business. The key to surviving and thriving in an industry that has an increasing need to do more with less is an "all in" approach to implementing the technologies that can increase productivity and optimize safety. There are numerous innovations entering the industry that contain all-around benefits to safety and project productivity, offering a simple, cost-effective solution to the complex issues surrounding present-day projects.

Digitizing project reporting and tracking

The collection and analysis of key metrics is paramount to the decision-making on any project. Interestingly, the industry is still widely using pen and paper for data collection on projects. Not only is physical clipboard reporting time-consuming and prone to inaccuracy, but the collected data is not typically funneled into a comprehensive information database, making it virtually unusable for long-term projections and anticipatory action plans. The streamlining of these processes, and the enhanced data integrity that comes with it, is an imperative step to optimizing safety and productivity within projects. Three key innovations heading this change are:

Intrinsically safe mobile technology.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) and equipment sensors.

Database consolidation and automatic feeds.

The development of intrinsically safe tablet technologies, such as the Windows Aegex intrinsically safe tablet and hazard zone-certified cases, opens the door to a new environment of digital connectivity within projects. Direct mobile reporting, filled on tablets and instantly uploaded to a central database, can turn site supervision's hours-long process of reporting and manual data entry into a few minutes a week. The long-term benefit to this process is that the simplified process enables better, more current data to be collected on sites and reviewed almost instantaneously.

RFID for project personnel and automated tool tracking systems are valuable options for automated data collection on sites and projects.

A small RFID tracker, typically attached to a preexisting badge, tracks the location of the worker within the project boundaries. The location capabilities can be used for location verification in an emergency by providing the name and location of each wearer, or for real-time location tracking to measure efficiencies.

Tool tracking technologies increase efficiency and quality while reducing costs by:

Quickly locating tools and identifying tool usage.

Allowing for devices to be shut down and become unusable if removed from the approved boundary, reducing stolen or lost tools.

Scheduling routine maintenance and quickly locating the tool for service to avoid expensive and avoidable repairs.

Consolidating project observation reporting data allows organizations to answer key questions about the scope of business, such as where time is being wasted, when project personnel experience the highest risk of injury, and how to achieve operational efficiencies without compromising safety. For safety, improved data can help fill in the gaps, suggest post-incident action plans, and alert stakeholders when situations and environments become potentially dangerous.

The implementation of such systems does not simply improve performance right now but provides a platform for continued improvement, offering better real-time data for decision making to create safer, more efficient methods of doing business in the industry.

Leveraging technology to enhance training

Skills training and information retention processes are changing quickly, and two notable technologies driving this change are virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

In the Gulf Coast market, the Houston Area Safety Council is partnering with HTX Labs, a Houston-based immersive technology training company, to use VR to provide more effective training for our industry. Immersive training allows users to experience highly realistic environments and scenarios, enabling them to train for emergencies and absorb crucial information without the difficulty, danger and cost of recreating the real thing. The software is highly customizable, allowing training to be layered on top of any environment. There is a vast scope of possibilities for this technology in the industrial sector, from recreating safety incidents for review to emergency training and evacuation planning.

"VR offers the user a safe environment where mistakes are free," said Chris Verret, chief technology officer at HTX Labs. "Trainees 'learn by doing' to practice and prepare for many different types of scenarios, while removing danger and lowering costs when compared to more traditional training solutions."

Current findings show that information retention in a VR setting is close to 75 percent, whereas traditional learning settings linger around 15-percent retention. Because of its wide range of applications, VR and other immersive training techniques can improve both safety and productivity in a range of settings, from training and review of project-specific tasks to emergency response exercises.

Wearable technologies touting AR functions are also making waves in the market. Intrinsically safe AR headsets have recently become available for industrial use, allowing users to use voice commands for viewing digital manuals, instructions and other project metrics, completely hands-free. Hands-free visual technologies could revolutionize how project personnel complete the most challenging and intricate work by taking information loss and unpreparedness out of the equation.

Realwear, a knowledge transfer company and developer of one of these headsets, provides a lightweight head-mounted wearable computer with a micro-display that appears as though you are looking at a 7-inch tablet. The HMT-1 device can be clipped onto a hardhat and remains below line of sight to maintain full visual range. "We developed this device to ensure that workers could always safely access key information, because holding a document or looking down at a tablet is often suboptimal for top worker performance," said Realwear spokesperson Aaron Cohen.

A powerful use for the tool is also as a "remote mentor." With live video capabilities and a built-in high-definition camera, the wearer can share what they are seeing and consult with off-site experts to quickly solve technical issues.

Wearable technologies could create an important digital link between the workforce and machinery. "We are in the middle of a digital transformation in industry. Machines are becoming increasingly connected to the plants, and the last mile is connecting the people and the plant," said Cohen. "We believe that people are critical for the future of the industry. We believe that technology's purpose is to empower humans to reach full potential."

Stay ahead or get left behind

By partnering with contractors that are embracing the era of technology and making the investment in its advancement now, operators can experience an increase in safety, productivity and cost savings for future generations to come.

