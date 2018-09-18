EPCM firm delivers project solutions, trustworthy performance

For more than 65 years, Middough has been recognized for its performance and leadership in delivering design and engineering services. For the past decade, client and market demands have driven Middough to become a more comprehensive provider of overall project solutions. The company provides design, engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) project delivery, cost estimating and project controls services, management of project programs and client portfolios, and a full complement of major project services. Middough serves the refining, chemical, metals, manufacturing, power, and oil and gas industries with process and facility solutions of various types. Thousands of projects representing billions in total installed cost (TIC) now serve as a landmark to Middough's position as a process and industrial industry leader.

Middough is built on performance that results in long-lasting client relationships. Its people live by the core values of being professional, taking initiative, honoring commitments and continuously improving. Creating sophisticated, sustainable results through innovative thinking, proactive project management, value-added design, and leading-indicator EHS and Quality programs provides flexibility in client service for any size project delivered by any of its offices.

Performance You Trust

"Performance You Trust" is Middough's brand. As a service company, "performance" defines it. The slogan is about a superior end result and how the company helps clients get there through its leadership and commitment to solve problems. Client success is the measure of Middough's success.

Whether you are a client or employee, Middough strives to build trust. Clients rely on it for project solutions, and its people rely on it to provide opportunity, challenge and growth. Through consistent performance, trust is earned. "Performance You Trust" is a heritage and an ongoing vision -- three simple words that embody the company's past and its future.

Middough's mission

Middough's mission is to create the most positive outcome for clients through value- added project solutions. It accomplishes this through talented people who deliver bestin- class management and technical expertise through a network of national offices.

When analyzing the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) market, one can find more than 50,000 small engineering and architectural firms in the U.S., and at the other end of the spectrum, a small group of increasingly giant companies -- and Middough is neither. Middough operates in the "gap" in between, providing the capabilities, expertise and reach of a global EPC firm with the flexibility and attention of a local service provider. Leadership, coupled with multi-office collaboration and subject matter expertise, drives success in delivering a positive experience for clients.

For more information, visit www. middough.com or contact Chris Neff, project management professional, vice president and general manager for the Houston office, by emailing contactus@middough.com or calling (832) 973-4100.

