Gasket, fastener fabrication shop comes to Chicago

ERIKS North America has opened a new metal gasket and fastener fabrication shop at its 40,000-square-foot Chicago Service Center in Sauk Village, Illinois.

Located 30 miles south of Chicago, the facility features state-of-the-art equipment, as well as an experienced team of in-house fabricators and technical specialists, enabling ERIKS North America to better serve the refining, chemical and other industries in the Midwest. The full-service gasket and fastener shop offers a range of spiral-wound gaskets, along with fabricated double-jacketed, corrugated metal and camprofile gaskets, standard and custom fasteners, and specialty OEM cut parts.

Proven results

The corrugated and camprofile gaskets are part of the solution-based ERRIC sealing system, a powerful sealing program and heat exchanger protocol that yields leakfree results. The ERRIC sealing system has been used in a multitude of fixed equipment and standard pipe flange applications around the world, with operators reporting leak-free results even in the face of plant upsets and power outages.

Over 15 years of field application using the ERRIC system materials and procedures show:

• Tens of thousands of exchangers running leak-free.

• Reduction of maintenance costs.

• Longer average cycle runs between service.

• Improved "bottom line" financial performance.

• Reduction of fines for pipe-flange emissions.

• The lowest documented overall emission rates for refineries and chemical plants in North America (courtesy of Sage Environmental).

Gasket shop benefits

Eric Rosenbrock, gasket product specialist for ERIKS North America, said the new shop provides a number of benefits to customers who are looking for a local partner.

"ERIKS North America has experienced tremendous growth in the refinery, chemical and other industries in recent years," he said. "Our products, processes and services have provided leak-free results in tens of thousands of applications around the world for more than 15 years. Our goal is to reduce customers' total cost of ownership through longer service life, as well as reduced maintenance costs and fines for pipe-flange emissions."

Engineers and allied professionals who work in the refinery, chemical and other industries attended an open house at ERIKS North America's Chicago Service Center in July. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the company's capabilities, tour the shop, talk with product and technical specialists, and see live demonstrations.

The new gasket shop's benefits include:

• Local technical support for problematic applications.

• Full-line gasket shop supplying standard and custom gaskets in both semi- and nonmetallic.

• Stocking standard and custom B7 and B16 fasteners.

• Location central to key markets.

• In-house technical specialists.

For more information on ERIKS North America, as well as its extensive product and service offerings, visit www.ERIKSNA.com.

