Pigging, decoking units help avoid costly outages

CEDA operates a fleet of technologically advanced pigging and decoking mobile units. Its experienced team is focused on helping clients minimize downtime, mitigate risk and avoid costly outages. CEDA routinely delivers safe, environmentally friendly and effective pigging, decoking and descaling services to industrial facilities throughout North America.

CEDA offers various services including 24/7 response, commissioning, decoking of fired heater furnaces, descaling of boilers, descaling of syngas coolers and salt bath heaters, smart pigging capabilities, pipeline pigging, turnaround scheduling, custom-designed pigs and filtration.

CEDA’s services and product lines work independently or as an integrated offering. As a result, the company draws on multiple service lines, bundling the ones required for the job and catering to each client’s individual needs. This gives CEDA the advantage of being able to plan the scope with its clients and custom design progressive pigging programs.

Having each pump with its own engine and operator mitigates the risk of lodged pigs in assets with multiple line sizes.

“Our highly trained operators work collaboratively to solve problems,” said Aaron Borschneck, vice president of pigging and decoking for CEDA. “We employ highly skilled operators to provide superior service with a focus on safety, efficiency, quality and improving scheduling. We are able to quickly mobilize and maintain peak operational readiness and improve schedules by deploying multiple pumper pigging units on outages.”

What puts CEDA a step above the rest is it custom designs a fit-for-purpose pig and progressive pigging program to account for tube metallurgy and fouling hardness to reduce the risk of scoring the tube wall.

“We were the first to go to the market with the electric triple pumper,” Borschneck said. “This unit lowers emissions and increases efficiency. Our extensive preventative maintenance program maximizes equipment availability, and our fleet of pigging and decoking equipment is new. CEDA commissioned three new units this year. These units include onboard computer systems that are able to monitor and track pigging efficiencies. Our proprietary filtration units minimize the impact on the environment by recycling the water required for pigging.”

CEDA has worked with numerous clients to reduce time spent performing decoking services. In one instance, CEDA reduced the pigging time per furnace from more than 30 hours per unit to 18-22 hours per unit. This resulted in a 30-40 percent reduction in the time the furnace was offline and a direct reduction in costs for the client. CEDA was able to do this through:

• Progressive pigging practices for size variances throughout the units.

• Equipment maintenance procedures to minimize downtime.

• Technology enhancements on both CEDA-designed pumper and filtration units to increase operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www. ceda.com or call (346) 227-1400.

