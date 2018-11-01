Have you had a plant ‘health check’ recently?

Chart Industries is synonymous with cryogenic gas processing, so it’s no surprise that a key element of Chart Lifecycle is focused on building long-term relationships with plant stakeholders for the optimized performance and lifespan of Chart proprietary equipment and systems, including brazed aluminium heat exchangers (BAHX) and aircooled

"An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure." — Benjamin Franklin

heat exchangers (Fin-Fan®). That’s certainly not the whole story, though, and through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, Chart Lifecycle offers a complete portfolio of specialty services for the energy, petrochemical refinery, syngas and power industries. We’ve also introduced new initiatives for BAHX and Fin-Fan and are delighted to

outline these below.

Turnarounds, construction, fabrication and refurbishment

At our extensive facilities in Indiana and Houston, Chart Lifecycle undertakes fabrication and refurbishment of direct and indirect fired heaters and steam methane and hydrogen reformers, together with columns, towers, drums and pressure vessels. Specialty welding including Inconel®, Hastelloy, aluminium, stainless, chrome and other ferrous metals is a core competence and enables us to maximize in-house content without recourse to subcontractors. Maximized shop-build and modular fabrication also minimize more expensive site work and installation costs, in addition to reducing overall

project schedules. Our vastly experienced personnel provide total project management, which means you only need to talk to Chart Lifecycle for your next small or midsized-capital construction project.

Asset Integrity Management

We recently launched Asset Integrity Management (AIM), a proactive aftermarket program specifically targeted at BAHX end-users in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. AIM combines multiple activities within three main pillars: data monitoring, future activity planning and knowledge enhancement. The program starts with a site visit by our experts, who work with your team to evaluate the current health of the BAHX and cold box fleets. Our customized analysis software interprets data from the plant’s distributed control system and will identify any operating patterns outside the manufacturer’s guidelines, so remedial action can be taken before non-ideal operating conditions impact reliability and integrity. AIM also enables clients to plan for future events, such as shutdowns and debottlenecking, and places significant

emphasis on promoting best practices through operator training and education.

Air-cooled heat exchangers

As well as being a complete one-stop shop for all air-cooled heat exchanger parts, servicing, retrofits and replacement units, our trained engineers provide a full-service scope and can support you with immediate field assistance, inspections and technical support no matter the severity of the issue. Worth noting also is that Chart’s portfolio now includes the Hudson and Smithco brands, giving us access to their talent and experience. Furthermore, with facilities in Houston; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Franklin, Indiana, Chart Lifecycle has a logistical advantage in mobilizing equipment and well-trained staff.

Our shutdown services utilize the inspection and repair as needed (PREIRAN and IRAN) concepts. Our engineers can visit the site in advance of shutdown and, in coordination with the customer, produce an item-specific scope of repair or maintenance that needs to be performed, or the PREIRAN. Chart Lifecycle’s operations can plan, organize and staff the project with trained technicians, resourcing to meet the constraints of the shutdown period while maintaining contingencies for resolution of arising or unexpected issues, or the IRAN.

Chart Lifecycle’s performance testing is industry leading. Testing is tailored specific to equipment design and operating conditions, regardless of OEM. Synchronized interval data logging up to 40 simultaneous channels captures thermal events and demonstrates relevant correlating factors. Engineering review recommendations are supported by report data that gives known value to all aspects of air-cooler performance and related operating conditions. This provides our customers with the ability to make reliable, well-informed decisions.

Chart Lifecycle provides a level of service and total capabilities that are unique and industry leading:

• Brazed-aluminium heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle ® and cold boxes

• Air-cooled heat exchangers

• Turnarounds and construction

• Fabrication and refurbishment

• Cryogenic plant services

• Safety and rescue services

For more information, visit www. ChartLifecycle.com, email info@ ChartLifecycle.com or call (844) 485-7911.

View in Digital Edition