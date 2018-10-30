Decoking business aims to help clients with flexible approach

With a successful combination of engineering expertise and continued dynamism, Cokebusters USA has grown into a leading center of excellence in the field of mechanical decoking and smart pigging.

Mechanical decoking, or “pigging,” is a long-established method of coke or scale removal from the internal surfaces of fired heater process tubes. Recently, the importance of smart pigging has been recognized throughout the petrochemical and power industries. By using its patented single-bodied smart pig, Cokebusters USA is able to inspect fired heaters that had previously been considered “unpiggable,” such as multi-diameter and mule-ear processes. The major benefits of dealing with a single company for mechanical decoking and smart pigging serv ices are obvious: From prequalification through the site operation itself, all arrangements are straightforward.

David Thewsey, chief technology officer for Cokebusters USA, said, “This attractive business model is revolutionizing the mentality of refiners worldwide. With continued and growing success across America, Cokebusters USA now has a vast and impressive résumé of clients. The general feedback we get throughout the industry is that once we carry out a site operation, the client has no need to look elsewhere for alternative service providers for any future mechanical decoking or smart pigging works. This valuable and commending feedback speaks volumes.”

A further benefit of the Cokebusters combined service is the attention to detail the inspectors are able to provide to the refinery engineers. Thewsey continued, “Cokebusters is not a corporation that is defined by obdurate administrative policies; on the contrary, we are a specialist company that sets out with one target in mind: to help the client with a flexible approach.”

In June 2018, Cokebusters was presented with The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, one of the highest accolades that can be won by a company in the U.K. The award recognizes outstanding performance, which is a testament to Cokebusters’ committed and highly talented team of likeminded individuals who constantly push against technological boundaries with the simple aim of ensuring clients’ fired heaters and boilers are performing safely, efficiently and reliably.

Cokebusters Chairman John Phipps, Member of the British Empire (MBE), stated, “We’re very proud to receive The Queen’s Award; it is a special tribute to all our employees. Everyone in the company has contributed to our dynamic growth. We have men and women constantly flying to refinery sites around the world. It’s a big effort, which is much appreciated by our clients who see their problems solved with cost and time efficiency.”

Historically, the Cokebusters “combined service” was strategically directed toward the oil refining industry. Recently, the technology has evolved and developed to cope with the demands of heat recovery steam generator and once-through steam generator units, commonly found in combined-cycle power plants and other steam production facilities where descaling and comprehensive tube inspection/smart pigging processes are pivotal to process efficiency and safety.

Placing continued efforts and attention on technological advancement, Cokebusters anticipates 2019 will be an exciting year, with several new developments expected to enter commercial service.

For more information, visit www. cokebusters.com or call (281) 537-7475.

