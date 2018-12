LyondellBasell Channelview

Lyondell Basell Industries plans to restart the large coker at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Thursday or Friday, Gulf Coast market sources said to Reuters.

The 57,000 bpd coker was shut by a Nov. 28 fire that filled a heater with hard carbon deposits, the sources said. The heater has to be cleaned before the unit can restart. The coker was shut for a four-week overhaul in October and November.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse