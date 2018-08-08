Jacobs signs maintenance and construction contract with Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC

Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has received a contract from Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC to provide small capital construction and maintenance services at its Uncle Sam and Faustina facilities in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

Jacobs has provided full life cycle services to Mosaic and its predecessor companies at projects across North America since 1964, and currently provides construction management support and provision of services at these sites, which now extends to direct hire construction and maintenance.

"Jacobs' field services presence continues to grow along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and we are utilizing our unique solutions to help Mosaic efficiently manufacture their products," said Jacobs Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephen Hillier. "With the addition of the Mosaic projects, we now have more than 950 field services employees working in the region and 4,000 in the U.S."

Mosaic's Faustina and Uncle Sam operations convert phosphate rock into a water-soluble form that can be used as a crop nutrient, which is an important part of producing the crops needed to feed the growing world population.

Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC is a subsidiary of The Mosaic Company, one of the world's leading single-source producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the global agriculture industry.