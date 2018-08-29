Emergency mobile clarification trailers keep midwest refinery up and running

× Expand Evoqua native - Aug 2018

A planned outage allows this refinery to keep its water treatment system running at peak performance during peak season. However, when a system fails, Evoqua Water Technologies responds to the emergency with a mobile clarification system to avoid costly production downtime.

CHALLENGE

Timing is everything when it comes to a scheduled plant outage. But sometimes even the best plans are derailed when a piece of water treatment equipment fails. That’s what happened at a Midwest refinery, when its conventional clarification system broke down before the plant’s scheduled shutdown. The refinery had planned for one clarifier to be taken off-line for the outage, and for three Evoqua temporary mobile clarification trailers to be installed and operational well before that time. Two weeks prior to the scheduled outage, a meeting was scheduled to finalize the details of the trailer installation. Before the meeting even occurred, the customer informed Evoqua Water Technologies that the conventional clarifier had failed, and they needed the trailers sooner than planned to avoid costly production downtime.

SOLUTION

An Evoqua mobile clarification system was selected to be used on an emergency basis to treat the refinery’s water, while the facility repaired the conventional clarifier. Within five days Evoqua delivered three 1,000-gallon-per-minute (gpm) mobile clarification units to the site, while also having them operational and producing water that met the refinery’s specification within that five day period. Combined, the three clarifiers delivered approximately 2,900 gpm of treated boiler feedwater, while providing clean water for various other applications.

Evoqua Water Technologies’ technical service and field support personnel partnered with the customer on this fast-track project, overcoming variable inlet water turbidity levels, and a less than ideal tie-in setup to the customer’s existing system. Evoqua provided the installation manpower, as well as on-site operational support to ensure that the units were running efficiently and producing the desired water quality results.

RESULTS

Evoqua Water Technologies mobile clarification units remained on site for six weeks, allowing the customer to repair its failed clarifier without having to shut down the plant before the scheduled outage. The mobile clarifiers performed extremely well! The Evoqua mobile clarification technology is ideal for this type of application, as it can handle high levels of turbidity, as well as variable turbidity in the feed water source.

