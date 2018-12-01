Any power outage can severely affect businesses’ bottom lines due to loss of customers and revenue, unturned inventory, decreased productivity, data loss, damaged equipment and more, but some organizations face greater losses than others. Eight U.S. market segments studied by E Source forfeit approximately $27 billion annually due to power outages. In particular, manufacturers suffer the most from long outages, followed by financial service companies, healthcare and grocery stores. According to a 2014 report by DOE, power outages cost American businesses nearly $150 billion a year.

Regardless of whether you manage a manufacturing plant, a hospital or any other operation that relies on power, one thing remains constant: You need to be prepared for operational disruptions due to natural disasters. Do you have a plan in place to restore your power as soon as possible to reduce downtime? Do you have sufficient and working power generators? Fuel storage tanks? Agreements in place with preferred fuel providers? If you answered “no” to any of these questions, Sun Coast Resources Inc. can help.

Having responded to more than 40 named storms over the past 15 years, Sun Coast is the leading emergency fuel response provider to utilities and government agencies, including the Red Cross, FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard and many other state agencies. Its emergency response team provides critical fuel to temporary fueling locations, emergency fleets, employee vehicles, RVs and generators. From its around-the-clock dispatch center to its comprehensive arsenal of emergency response equipment, Sun Coast keeps America running — 24/7.

“We will deliver whatever you need to any place at any time,” said Sun Coast Director of Emergency Response Kyle Lehne. “You never know what’s going to happen. Power can go out anytime across the country. A critical incident can happen overnight, whether it’s a hurricane or an explosion. You have to be ready and able to respond quickly. At Sun Coast, we understand the importance of thorough preparation before a disaster strikes, and our drivers are always ready at a moment’s notice.”

Sun Coast offers comprehensive disaster preparation and planning services, including emergency response and priority fuel supply agreements, a generator POWER Program, generator maintenance program and ISO fuel storage tanks with pumps, to help businesses put a crisis plan in place and to respond swiftly once an emergency occurs.

It’s imperative to source and secure sufficient fuel supplies prior to a storm to keep emergency response fleets and generators running for a long period following a disaster. Preparation before hurricane season is essential, as it may be impossible to obtain adequate fuel supplies during or following a disaster.

Sun Coast provides 24/7 generator fueling, on-site customer vessel fueling and dedicated fuel trucks to companies, government agencies and temporary fueling locations during emergencies including severe weather conditions, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other disasters.

To further help companies prepare, Sun Coast offers a tank retainer program, giving businesses the benefits of on-site emergency fuel tanks without the cost of tank ownership. The tanks come in many shapes and sizes and comply with strict DOT regulations that allow transportation of tanks while loaded with fuel, streamlining the delivery process and cutting costs.

More than 70 percent of all generator failures stem from poor fuel conditions. Sulfur, naturally occurring gums, waxes, soluble metallic soaps, water, dirt and temperature can cause fuel to degrade over time and damage generators. Sun Coast’s generator maintenance program prevents costly equipment failure and expensive surprises, keeping generators running reliably when they are most needed.

“When disaster strikes and the power is down, companies heavily rely on standby generators to restore operations immediately, no matter what. Thus, they depend on the quality of their generator fuel,” said Lehne. “Sun Coast’s No. 1 priority is to make certain our customers never have to worry about the operability of their generators during periods when power is interrupted, so they can maintain normal operations.”

