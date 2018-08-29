Using the correct lubricant can be a game-changer

Summit is an industry leader in synthetic lubricant technology for most industrial applications. Its leaders and employees have always believed in a twofold approach to serving industries in the U.S. and around the world: Manufacture the highest-quality products and back them with uncompromising customer service.

Along with finding solutions to unique lubrication problems, its research staff is constantly evaluating the latest base stock and additive technology to provide customers with the best lubricants on the market. They have flexibility to choose from the entire range of high-quality base stocks available to formulate the best lubricant for each application. Summit's commitment to an ongoing research and development program keeps its products on the leading edge of lubrication technology. Its plant in Tyler, Texas, is ISO 9001:2008 certified for quality and ISO 14001:2004 certified for environmental protection. In January 2005, Summit became one of the first companies in industry to be OHSAS 18001:2007 safety registered. Moreover, in 2008, it became the first company in North America to be certified ISO 21469:2006, the most stringent certification for foodgrade lubricant production.

The company's facility in Tyler also features a state-of-the-art lab with the latest testing equipment, and Summit's highly experienced staff ensures products they produce leave the facility at the highest quality. Work in the lab focuses on three major categories: research and development, quality control and oil analysis.

Research and development

The research and development department at Summit never rests. The staff approaches new product development and all product updates with a commitment to identifying and implementing the latest in additives and technology.

Quality control

Every lubricant blend is immediately sent to Summit's quality control lab technicians, who put that product through a series of tests to confirm the product being shipped is consistent with the specifications outlined on the product data sheet.

Oil analysis

Summit considers purchase of its oil only a first step in keeping its customers' machines healthy. The company offers its oil analysis program at no cost to the customer. Most oil analysis reports are posted online and sent via email within 48 hours of when the sample reaches the lab.

In business for over 30 years

Summit started as Summit Oil Co. Inc. in 1982 in Houston, selling synthetic lubricants to the air compression market. In 1985, Summit merged with Synthetic Formulators Inc. and relocated to Tyler.

In 1985, the company initiated its development and manufacturing of products outside the area of compressor lubricants, expanding its customer base by offering synthetic lubricants for a wide variety of industrial applications. That same year, it started manufacturing two maintenance chemicals: SUBLIME, a descaling agent, and SUM-CLEAN, a water-based degreaser.

In 1989, the company acquired 18 acres in Tyler and constructed the company headquarters and manufacturing plant at its present location. In January 1996, Summit was acquired by Germanbased KlÃ¼ber Lubrication and was established as the global competence center for compressor lubrication within the KlÃ¼ber Group.

Summit now offers over 250 products that service the majority of industrial applications. Its commitment to quality and service has resulted in a growing list of satisfied customers throughout the U.S. and across the world who are helped every day by its extensive network of independent distributors.

For more information, visit www. klsummit.com or call (800) 749-5823.

