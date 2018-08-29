Using an ‘integrated approach’ benefits turnaround work

Having the right expertise and capabilities is what makes CEDA an industry leader when it comes to turnaround-related service offerings. Whether it's specialty mechanical services, chemical cleaning, pressure and vacuum, heat exchanger cleaning and repair, pigging and decoking, or any combination thereof, CEDA can create one complementary set of turnaround services.

CEDA will develop a specific plan for each turnaround the company works on. In addition, CEDA finds the unique hazards that need to be mitigated or understood prior to the work.

"Completing a task-specific risk analysis and building a site-based hazard registry precisely for the site, type of facility and/ or unit are key starting points for CEDA when planning a turnaround job," said Todd Carson, director of U.S. operations for CEDA. "CEDA takes into account the scope of work, builds a very detailed safety plan and then uses its innovative technology to help complete the work."

CEDA has developed state-of-the-art industrial cleaning equipment, including automated external and internal bundle blasting, automated tank cleaning equipment and a ridged rotary lancing system. CEDA also operates a mobile fleet of technologically advanced double- and triple-pumper pigging and decoking and filtration units with self-sufficient power sources so no facility electricity is required during a turnaround.

"How we use and why we use our technology are our bread and butter," Carson said. "It's not about throwing everything in our repertoire at the job we need to complete. We tailor our assets and our people that are needed to do the job safely, efficiently and finish the job correctly the first time."

Carson reiterated CEDA is a hands-free company when it comes to hydro blasting. The company is a pioneer in the automation of industrial maintenance equipment.

"With bundle pad management, we understand what the needs are from a scope and schedule perspective to clean, pull and push in the correct number of bundles," Carson said. "We understand the importance of efficiency, and our group performs tasks to avoid bottlenecking or overlapping. We also use water recirculation to help reduce costs that could be accumulated during wastewater generation.

"When it comes to turnaround work, our 'integrated approach' and our technology truly make us a complete industrial services provider. We perform all of our core service lines simultaneously or individually based on our customer's requirements."

CEDA's core service lines in the U.S. include pressure, vacuum and fluid transportation; chemical cleaning; tank maintenance and cleaning; and pigging and decoking.

"We will consistently deliver the safest and most effective turnaround services throughout the U.S. and Canada to help clients manage their industrial facilities," Carson said. "Our equipment and crews are sized to fit the customer's needs. We are quickly scalable with the capacity to safely execute day-to-day jobs to full turnaround solutions."

For more information, visit www. ceda.com or call (346) 227-1400.

