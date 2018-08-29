Quality rental equipment reduces downtime, prevents outages

Whether you have a full-scale emergency or a simple maintenance need, renting the right combustion equipment can be frustrating. Zeeco Inc. maintains a full fleet of rental equipment staged on multiple continents to enable rapid deployment, minimizing downtime. The Zeeco fleet of rental equipment includes flare systems, flare monitoring and control systems, incinerators or thermal oxidizers, and vapor combustors.

Temporary flare systems are used for multiple purposes, including safe disposal of the contents of pipeline sections during repair or inspection, or when a large tank or vessel needs to be evacuated for maintenance or inspection. Another common use is to fulfill the safety needs of a facility when the primary flare must be shut down.

Customers use Zeeco rental flare systems for open and enclosed trailer-mounted applications, and they also utilize flares in ready-to-assemble pieces delivered to the jobsite. Zeeco open flaring rental systems range from small skid and trailer-mounted flares to 300-foot-tall elevated systems. Elevated rental flares, which are supported by guy-wires, come with all associated controls and are often used to temporarily replace or augment a primary flare at a production facility during an outage or expansion.

Deploying the FlareGuardian real-time flare monitoring and control system and/or the Contour system for optimized steam/air control can help customers ensure compliance with the Refinery Sector Rule (RSR).

Zeeco maintains a rental fleet of trailer- mounted vapor combustors that can dispose of streams ranging from very small vents to 30,000-cubic-feet-per-minute contaminated air streams. Zeeco combustors can be fully automatic or manually operated, depending on specific needs and regulatory requirements. They are put to work primarily in liquid loading and tank degassing operations, where they destroy harmful emissions from fumes. These enclosed systems perform like thermal oxidizers with destruction efficiencies that meet or exceed the most stringent clean-air standards. Designed for automatic starting and stopping from the loading rack or by drive-over magnetic loop sensor, these high-capacity combustors are designed to destroy a full spectrum of waste streams with no smoke or visible flame. Fully enclosed to efficiently use both combustion and quench air, Zeeco's vapor combustors maintain precise chamber temperatures to ensure optimal destruction and removal efficiencies.

In addition, Zeeco offers incinerators and thermal oxidizers on a rental basis. Rental incinerators are often used to treat wastes generated by gas-treating plants (tail gases/acid gases), glycol dehydration units and specialty process plants, as well as wellhead and pipeline testing activities. Typically, the incinerator is a vertical unit and is complete with an automated control system and firing rate controls to assure compliance with local emission requirements. Zeeco can also provide trained operators and assume responsibility for equipment operations upon customer request.

Zeeco rental equipment is easy to install, backed by engineers ready to provide customers with a detailed review of application needs, and staged around the world to be ready to deploy when and where customers need it.

