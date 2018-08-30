Monument Chemical installs Ion Science Falco VOC monitors

In a move to further strengthen its good manufacturing practices (GMP), U.S.-based petrochemical manufacturer Monument Chemical has installed several Falco fixed continuous photoionization detectors (PIDs) from Ion Science. Chosen for their humidity-resistant design and accuracy, the high-performance instruments are monitoring pump seals for potential leaks of different grades of solvents in the C6-C9 total aromatic compound (TAC) range.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Monument Chemical serves the specialty chemicals industry with locations in the heart of manufacturing hubs in the U.S. and Europe. The company produces a variety of solvents, intermediaries, specialty fuels and other products, as well as industry-leading custom manufacturing services.

False alarms on its lower explosive level (LEL) sensors and the need to improve its GMP prompted Monument Chemical to purchase Ion Science's Falco fixed continuous PIDs to ensure reliable and accurate monitoring of potentially dangerous levels of combustible gas or solvent vapor, expressed in parts per million (ppm).

Steam quench around LEL sensors often causes false alarms even where no event has occurred. Offering the ultimate in safety, Falco eliminates false readings found with other competing PID technology.

Unlike some facilities that are legally required to have leak seal detectors based on the type of pumps in use or within areas of concern, Monument Chemical wanted to further improve the monitoring of pump seal leaks as part of its GMP program.

Keyton Payne, manager of regulatory affairs and quality, Monument Chemical, said, "My background in industrial hygiene and experience of the PID technology market meant I knew that LEL detection on our pump seals could be improved using an alternative fixed continuous gas detection solution."

Ion Science's Falco boasts fast response times and several innovative design features. The instrument's "typhoon" technology prevents condensation from forming on the sensor and removes the risk of the system short-circuiting, making it ideal for use in high humidity and harsh weather conditions. Simple to operate, Falco has an externally located, intrinsically safe sensor that facilitates quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit.

"When assessing the potential hazards involved in our day-to-day operations, it became evident that Ion Science's Falco fixed PID was the perfect solution for our application," Payne said. "We were particularly impressed with the instrument's patented humidity- resistant fence electrode technology and ability to work continuously in condensing atmospheres.

"The operations team was concerned that a more sensitive reading in parts per million would lead to further false alarms. However, since experiencing the unit's performance, they have been very impressed by its stability."

The Falco PID incorporates Ion Science's patented Fence Electrode Technology, which virtually eliminates the effects of airborne humidity and protects against contamination. This advanced feature ensures ultimate reliability and accuracy in the field while also reducing drift issues and extending run time.

Falco utilizes a diffusive sample technique resulting in fewer contamination issues compared to pumped systems, reducing lamp cleaning and servicing requirements. Pumped models are available for applications where a sample needs to be drawn to the unit.

There are eight models in the Falco series offering detection ranges as low as 0-10 ppm with parts per billion (ppb) sensitivity or as high as 3,000 ppm.

The Falco is operated via an intuitive user interface with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display and five magnetically activated LED switches -- up, down, left, right and enter -- which are back lit to help confirm the correct button is being pressed. For added convenience and ease of use, brightly colored red, amber and optional pulsing green status indicators are clearly visible in sunlight, allowing checks to be conducted from a distance of up to 20 metric meters.

Talking about the benefits of the user interface, Payne said, "We really like the visual display with green, amber and red indicators. Basically green is a 'no leak' status of the pump seal, while red shows a 'leak' is present. This feature gives operators the chance to visually check and verify the status of the area for potential leaks from a good distance without being inadvertently or unknowingly in the hot zone."

For more information, visit www. ionscience.com or call (877) 864-7710.

