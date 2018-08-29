Driving efficiencies for critical specialty projects

As industry has changed over the past several years, managers and leaders have found themselves pushed to deliver shorter turnarounds while meeting cost-savings targets. Many facilities rely on management companies, specialized services companies and staffing management partners to coordinate projects. The success of these projects is measured through review of results against the facility's safety, quality, cost and schedule goals, and then reviewed to determine the success of the event. But what do you look for in a vendor relationship to ensure a positive outcome?

Ensuring that a vendor has the resources required to support any project or scope challenge provides the dependability and flexibility needed in the market today. Years of experience with confirmed references provide a proven, successful history to rely on. The ability to engage automated equipment and highly trained personnel to provide first-time quality guaranteed minimizes rework and provides the predictability needed to support overall project and site needs. Effectively combining the experienced and superior project management and site supervision with automation and a highly skilled workforce is the key to executing a successful project.

But perhaps the most important factor in a successful vendor relationship is a vendor's approach to all projects as a true partnership, where vendor profitability is tied to the facility's project targets. Linking these standards into agreements that tie the vendor's success to the project's success shows a vendor understands the value of productivity per dollar spent and ensures a matching commitment to project delivery that meets or exceeds your expectations. Facilities gain additional value when they engage vendors in the planning phase of a project, which in BHI Energy's experience provides the ability to integrate a project management approach and automation as well as skilled craft personnel to maximize efficiency and reduce manpower requirements for any scope, saving time and money.

From its inception in 1977, BHI Energy has become an expert resource for customers with a continuous focus on providing the partnership and accountability that ensure success and delivering Gold Standard Service: Safety First, First Time Quality, Schedule & Cost Certainty, Innovation, Ease of Doing Business and Continuous Improvement. Providing skilled welding, machining, supervision and project management experience while managing multiple contractors and services, BHI Energy engages with customers to develop schedules that support the overall goals and objectives of any maintenance or capital project.

These capabilities are flexible and responsive to planned or emergent needs, delivering significant cost savings and a range of reliable services customers depend on. These services include automatic, semiautomatic and manual welding expertise with site supervision and a project management team able to utilize the latest equipment technology in the industry to develop innovative solutions. Executing projects that include weld overlay, pipe welding, furnace rebuilds and general site support, BHI Energy's Specialty Services has successfully delivered some of the most challenging project scopes on many sites on a global basis.

BHI Energy has abilities that go beyond project management and site supervision to offer professional and technical staff augmentation services to industrial facilities. Having the resources and experience to provide engineering (all disciplines), construction and project management/oversight, technicians and machinists, safety specialists, estimators, schedulers, project controls, and financial, administrative and business support makes BHI Energy the vendor to engage resources for any challenge. BHI understands the complexities and demands of customers, from plant design and engineering to technical field issues.

And that's what you want in a vendor relationship: a partner that understands your needs, brings the right resources to the job and is as committed to its success as you are.

For more information, visit www. bhienergy.com or contact Greg Whitaker at (281) 753-9080.

Free Webinar

Schedule Reducing, Project Managed Alternative Welding Repair Solutions

August 22 at 1 pm CST

Go to www.bicmagazine.com/resources/webinars to register

View in Digital Edition