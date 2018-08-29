Accomplish your plumbing vision with Design on Demand®

Finding industrial plumbing solutions for complex applications can be difficult and lead to hair-pulling anxiety. If you manage your company's industrial plumbing systems, you know oftentimes there are no easy answers for configuring unique plumbing applications.

While spatial constraints, changing conditions, harsh environments, industry requirements and tight budgets may complicate matters, navigating challenging plumbing applications is entirely possible.

Bradley's Design On DemandÂ® (DOD) program efficiently creates industrial plumbing solutions that achieve the vision and goals of each facility.

What is DOD?

Bradley's exclusive DOD program offers customized services and product solutions ideal for large or small industrial applications. These solutions cover the most demanding environments and conditions. By combining in-house engineering, system design consultation and individualized services, the DOD service team works closely with customers.

In all, Bradley's goal is to provide custom and exceptional safety, tepid water and liquid processing solutions designed to meet the unique needs and goals of your facility.

What kinds of products are used in DOD solutions?

Bradley offers a comprehensive selection of efficient and reliable industrial plumbing products for tempering water and liquid processing. These products can be bundled or pre-assembled to meet specialized application requirements. Bradley's Emergency Safety Fixtures include Haloâ¢ technology, Enclosed Safety Showers, KeltechÂ® Electric Tankless Water Heaters and NavigatorÂ® Thermostatic Mixing Valves.

Bradley designed these innovative products with state-of-the-art technology to withstand the most challenging industrial situations. Watch Bradley's Industrial Products Video on YouTube to learn more.

There are many industries that are a good fit for DOD. Problem solving with DOD experts is applied to a range of industries and applications:

Emergency shower or combination shower/eyewash systems

Hazardous chemical environments

Power plants

Manufacturing environments

Wastewater treatment plants

Mining

Process heating

What are some examples of Bradley's DOD applications?

In the oil industry, for example, Bradley's business development team developed a skid system with six Keltech Industrial Tankless Heaters for heating water used for a unique oil refinery process. Pre-piped for easy installation and usage, the system included a single-point connection for both water and power. Drawing energy only when needed, Keltech Electric Tankless Water Heaters are highly efficient and precise in instantaneously supplying tepid water or fluid even in the most demanding work environments.

"We designed a 15-foot skid with the six CNA Keltech units back-toback," said Nick Greene, lead plumbing systems/application engineer, Bradley Corp. "Our customer needed to have one water inlet and outlet and an electrical distribution panel for a single- point power connection, which we were able to arrange. One key advantage of this configuration is that the skid is moveable, so as the oil refinery's needs evolve and change, this Design on Demand solution adapts to their worksite."

"Months after the installation, the oil refinery's management is very happy with the efficient performance of the skid system," said Tony Clouse, business development manager, Bradley Corp. "Also, they are pleased that this customized solution addressed desalination of water, which ended up saving them the extra time and expense of implementing a separate desalination process."

Bradley also offers a selection of Keltech Portable models that address many applications and needs in all types of facilities. C1N Light Industrial Heaters, C2N Light Industrial Heaters and Portable CNA Series Large Industrial Heaters are each equipped to address smaller or larger applications. A variety of heavy-duty cart packages, which are constructed from welded steel tubing and include 8-inch (203-millimeter) polyurethane casters and forklift pockets, are available in standard and deluxe packages.

For more information on Bradley's Design on Demand program, visit www.bradleycorp.com/design-ondemand or email designondemand@bradleycorp.com.

