Aegion: Turnaround Specialty Services

Aegion Insert - Dec '18

Aegion is a multinational company providing pipeline services including the protection, rehabilitation, engineering and design of infrastructure projects for a wide range of industries.

We have played a pioneering role in research since 1971 and have developed transformational solutions such as our cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), to rehabilitate and strengthen aging wastewater, water, energy and mining pipelines. We also provide corrosion engineering services and technologies to cathodically protect infrastructure.

Above all else, Aegion strives to provide consistent safety and quality throughout all aspects of business.