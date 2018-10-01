Leveraging digital technology to advance industrial projects

Despite a litany of potentially game-changing advances in digital technology in recent years—a list that continues to grow—the industrial sector in general has been slow to adapt. That’s a problem because it means companies are foregoing improvements in productivity, safety, quality, and other areas simply by not adopting new tools and techniques.

A 2017 survey conducted by the global enterprise applications company IFS revealed that by their own reckoning, only 31 percent of industrial companies overall consider themselves to be at an advanced level with regard to leveraging digital transformation. Digging a little deeper into the survey results, however, it becomes clear that some areas are further behind than others. Specifically, only 19 percent of companies in the oil and gas industry believe they are advanced in terms of digital transformation. And yet the sector continues to address the everyday challenges of operation and maintenance as well as the opportunities of new construction using the same old “tried-and-true” tools and techniques. In some cases, a new approach using new technology can yield significantly improved performance. Scaffolding is one of those opportunities.

After the point cloud from the scan of the pipe rack is converted into a 3-D model, the scaffolding can be inserted directly into the model as shown here.

Scaffolding goes hi-tech

For years, scaffolding has been seen as a low-tech, necessary evil in the world of industrial maintenance and construction, and not without reason. As important as it is to provide safe access and support for a variety of trades and equipment, scaffolding frequently has been one of the weaker links in this demanding environment where safety and flexibility requirements are so different from those of normal façade scaffolding.

However, the significant advancement in 3-D modeling is one aspect of the new digital technology that is proving to be a real benefit to the design, erection, and ongoing management of scaffolding. Unlike the traditional approach of assembling scaffolds as needed from a variety of parts and pieces stockpiled on the job site, an engineered scaffolding design can now be developed as part of the facility’s 3-D model.

Just as in the process of designing the structure itself, where standard structural elements are selected from pre-loaded collections of components, engineers can use menu-driven design to develop the exact scaffolding needed to work with the particular facility. In some cases, automation incorporated into the modeling software can modify assembly or sub-assembly parts lists for scaffolding components selected by the designer to ensure their suitability in the field.

Approaching the scaffolding as an engineered system, planned in advance rather than just assembled ad hoc on site, greatly increases cost certainty and overall predictability. Scaffolding cost, once a dreaded and anticipated cost-overrun, can now be quantified with some certainty as a planned expenditure.

What you see is what you get

Rendering tools also have been developed that allow the project team to view details from the 3-D model, including the scaffolding, in the field on portable devices such as tablets or smartphones. Using this technology makes it much easier for anyone consulting the model, whether from the design team or the crew on site, to see exactly what the scaffolding should look like and how it should fit into the facility.

In cases where a 3-D model of the facility is not available, engineers can work instead with a laser scan of the facility. Once too costly to be considered for everyday use, the expense of laser scanning has come down to a point where it now often provides a good return on investment. And unlike the early days of laser scanning, when point clouds overwhelmed 3-D design software with too much data, today’s scans are quickly and easily converted into an extremely accurate as-built model. This also captures things like field modifications that might not be in the original 3-D model.

One other advantage of integrating the scaffolding into the 3-D model is the ability to run clash detection. Especially when working with a laser scan of an existing facility, this feature enables the scaffolding design to accommodate undocumented field conditions that might otherwise end up as field problems and delay the project.

A data-driven process

By carefully tracking the scaffolding materials on site, including whether they have already been erected or are being kept in inventory, shipments of additional materials can be scheduled such that crews never come up short. It’s a lot like just-in-time manufacturing, only for infrastructure.

PERI Path software has been designed specifically for this type of application. But even more importantly, the same database goes beyond tracking material use and location to also include project drawings, schedules, and hours. For example, by collecting the actual labor associated with each component, project personnel can track their progress with regard to the project schedule and make well-informed projections. Plus, this information can be used in planning future operations thus providing very accurate estimates—based on real data—of how long it will take to erect or disassemble various components of the scaffolding system.

Integration is key

With the Integrated Scaffolding Program (ISP) PERI developed a solution for new construction and maintenance projects across various industries. When time matters or complex geometries present challenges to the conventional approach, PERI ISP will maximize the value of the scaffolding operation.

Based on the PERI UP Flex Scaffolding system, the PERI ISP offers precision engineering as well as detailed scheduling and inventory management to offer facility owners and managers a scaffolding solution that provides relief especially during the execution of critical path projects. And with all of the scaffolding-related costs and man-hour requirements as known budget items, owners can now get true transparency on costs live rather than post project when it’s too late.

1 IFS 2017 Digital Change Survey, retrieved from www.ifsworld.com