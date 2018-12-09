Services company has new look, same great capabilities

Kevin Hurst is president and general manager of Tower Force.

According to Tower Force President and General Manager Keith Hurst, the company has been building infrastructure for the past three years and establishing a reputation as a high-quality and dependable pressure vessel specialty company. Now it’s time to tell the industry all about Tower Force’s full capabilities. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Hurst to learn more about the changes at Tower Force and what makes the company one-of-a-kind.

BIC: What changes are happening at Tower Force?

HURST: The Tower Force team is expanding to meet market needs. We are heightening our brand awareness with a new logo that’s hot orange and bright blue in color. We are revamping all our business papers as well as print and electronic media. We also now have a long-time industry veteran, Whitney Strickland, to head up our marketing efforts.

BIC: What makes Tower Force unique to the industry?

HURST: Because we are so specialized, we can not only save our clients time and money but, as we say on our website, we can also help them boost productivity and performance through our inspection and maintenance services. That may sound like “hype,” but it’s not. It’s a fact because, rather than being generalists, we have a niche that is specialized.

We hire and retain highly experienced pressure vessel personnel who perform vessel re-trays, retrofits and revamps day in and day out. They are so skilled that they can spot potential problems less experienced people may miss. They also understand the hazards that are replete in this type of work. To that end, we have extremely strict safety and quality procedures.

We are most proud of our quality and safety record. We have a total recordable incident rate of zero and zero first aids, as well as an EMR under 1. We are equally proud of the family culture we have developed. Our employees don’t just know one another as a workforce but know each other’s families, too.

BIC: Can you tell us a little about Tower Force’s experience?

HURST: I have worked with towers and pressure vessels for much of my adult life, and most of our crews have worked in the same industry for much of that time. Although we may have worked under different company names, our management and crews have been together for 19-plus years. We are so close that we can almost tell what the other teammates are thinking. It is this kind of familiarity that enables us to mobilize quickly and think on our feet. Our management and crews eat, sleep and breathe tower work. We are a tightknit crew, and we all try to deliver the best possible service. We are “all for one and one for all” because, when we each do better, we all benefit.

BIC: Are you looking to expand?

HURST: We are in the process of expanding our customer base and retaining existing customers through repeat business. We have no intentions of becoming “generalists.” We have a unique market niche and we will remain loyal to that concept. We want to deliver what we promise and not over-promise. We think that if we serve each customer to the best of our abilities, they will recognize the value we bring to their projects.

BIC: What is the most crucial part of your position?

HURST: Being the face of the company, I represent all our people and am responsible for their well-being. I believe in a relationship where the most important person is not the guy with the title, but the people who are doing the work. It’s my job to make Tower Force more visible to the market and then let our force’s work speak for itself.

For more information, visit www.towerforce.com or call (281) 506-7152.

View in Digital Edition