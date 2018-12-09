Five benefits of rentals or short-term leases

The mobility movement is upon us, and it’s changing the way fleet managers and fleet management companies (FMCs) alike are assessing their fleets. Efficiency is top of mind, and to achieve this, many companies are starting to implement a mobility solution. As PV Rentals has discussed with many of its customers, a mobility solution is centered around getting the right vehicles you need, when you need them and for exactly how long you need them to complete your project.

PV Rentals offers a wide selection of trucks, vans, SUVs, and cars

To accomplish this, your FMC should look to utilize a trio of strategies: vehicle pooling (backed by technology), shortterm leasing (including seasonal and project- based), and vehicle alternatives. In this brief overview, we’ll be exploring the five advantages of successfully incorporating short-term leasing into your fleet.

1.If your project is for one year and you need 10 vehicles, the cost of adding to your overhead by purchasing or signing a long-term lease can be well over $400,000, depending on the vehicle type. Renting will cost you slightly more than the depreciation cost, but you have no financial risk.

2.The rental vehicles generally have full maintenance included in the terms. This means you are not using internal resources to ensure uptime, and you will have a lower operational cost.

3.Should a rental vehicle have a large issue such as an accident that would take it out of service for an extended length of time, you have the ability to swap into another vehicle through renting. This limits the impact of downtime on your business and project.

4.Projects and seasonal needs are not linear. This means your vehicle needs will change from the beginning to the middle and again toward the end phase of the project. With a rental solution, you can adjust your vehicle count and type depending on the needs of each project phase. Seasonal business work is the same way, and you can save the company a great deal of money by timing the supply of vehicles with the need.

5.When you have multiple locations, projects or departments, an FMC can help you manage your needs as a pool. This consists of using your vendor to help manage the dispersement of vehicles over multiple areas, depending on usage.

PV Rentals offers more than 35 types of trucks, vans, SUVs and cars. This is one of the widest selections of clean and well-maintained late-model rental vehicles in the marketplace. Truck selection includes box trucks, pick-up trucks, refrigerated trucks, stake beds, goosenecks and more. PV Rentals’ van selection includes cargo vans, 12- and 15-passenger vans, minivans and refrigerated cargo vans. Other vehicles available include premium SUVs as well as full-size and mid-size cars.

PV Rentals offers friendly, knowledgeable and helpful service at every turn. Whether on the phone or in person, employees are always happy to answer any question and provide advice about the truck you need. PV Rentals prides itself on offering that little extra something that customers appreciate. Need to tow? You can tow with PV Rentals’ trucks. Need moving pads or a dolly? It can provide that, too. Need delivery or pick-up of the vehicle? PV Rentals can do that. From start to finish, you come first at PV Rentals, Leasing and Sales.

For more information, visit www.pvrentals.com

