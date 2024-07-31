Port Houston surpasses two million TEUs faster than ever

Port Houston, the fifth-largest container port in the nation, has surpassed the two million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) mark faster than ever.

Through the first six months of the year, the Port has successfully handled 2,098,117 TEUs among its terminals, which represents a double-digit increase of 13% year-to-date compared to the first half of last year. For June specifically, 339,157 TEUs were managed at the Port's facilities, reflecting a 7% increase compared to June 2023.

“Houston's robust economy plays a pivotal role in the success of our container terminals. The city's dynamic economic landscape, driven by diverse industries such as energy, manufacturing, technology, and population growth fosters increased consumer demand and industrial activity,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “Port Houston is responding to the needs of the region by ensuring infrastructure is in place to receive cargo and prepare for future growth.”

This June, the Port received six additional rubber-tired gantry (RTG) hybrid-electric cranes, the fourth of five total deliveries for this year. Port Houston has acquired 26 new RTGs since December 2023. Additionally, by the end of this year, 15,000-TEU-class neo-Panamax vessels will be able to berth at Bayport as the Port continues to make progress on its Houston Ship Channel Expansion, widely known as Project 11.

In June, increased demand for goods and consumer spending on items such as furniture, hardware, retail goods, and food drove Port Houston’s loaded import volumes up 5% compared to the same month last year. Loaded exports also increased significantly, up 11% this month, totaling 114,728 TEUs. Year-to-date loaded exports are up 14% at 769,844 TEUs.

General cargo was down 10% year-to-date at Port Houston's multipurpose facilities, while steel imports increased 2% this month compared to June 2023. Additionally, plywood has increased 4,215% year-todate, though it remains relatively small in total volume at 45,013 short tons. Total tonnage across all facilities remains positive, with a 5% increase in the first half of the year compared to last year.