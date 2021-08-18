Manitowoc to acquire Aspen Equipment in $51MM deal

The Manitowoc Company, Inc., a global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced plans to acquire substantially all the assets of Aspen Equipment, Co., a diversified crane dealer and a leading final-stage, purpose-built work truck upfitter for approximately $51 million.

The transaction is expected to close in September 2021 and will expand Manitowoc’s direct-to-customer footprint in Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota with new sales, used sales, parts, service, and rentals to a variety of end markets, the company said in a recent statement.

Aspen’s field support team brings industry-leading technical competencies and exceptional customer support. In addition, Aspen’s specialized crane and truck equipment upfitting capabilities provide greater depth of product offerings to a wider base of customers including loyal Manitowoc customers, the statement continued.

“We are pleased to reach this mutually beneficial agreement with Aspen which will position Manitowoc closer to our end markets in the U.S. and complement our pending acquisition of H&E Equipment’s crane business," said Aaron H. Ravenscroft, president and CEO of the Manitowoc Company.

"Aspen is a well-established, proven dealer with great upfitting capabilities which will fit great with Manitowoc's National Crane boom truck product offering. We look forward to welcoming the Aspen team to the Manitowoc family. We expect this acquisition will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in year one," he added.

Ravenscroft said Aspen Equipment's customer-centric approach will provide Manitowoc a solid platform for growth, stating that the company has developed numerous innovative lifting and final-configuration truck solutions for a variety of end customers.