Lift planning: People, technology and best practices

Over my 25 years in the load handling industry, I've seen it all when it comes to lift plans: scribbled on napkins (not ideal), multipage layouts with CAD drawings, 3-D renderings -- you name it. No matter the tool of choice, a successful lift plan must include the collaboration of people and technology.

JOE KUZAR, Technical Director, Industrial Training International

Regardless of the technology you choose to document your lift plans, the people putting the lift plans together make all the difference. The adage regarding computers rings true to lift planning: "Trash in, trash out." If lift planners are not detail-oriented, provide inaccurate information or make assumptions during the planning process, a poor lift plan will be developed, soon to be followed by a poorly executed lift.

One of the most important things lift planners can recognize is their own limitations. The lift planner does not have to be the end-all, be-all to lift planning. They should be well-versed in the load handling equipment they're using, the principles of rigging they employ and the methods of load handling they use to move the load; but they may not be as familiar with things like calculating ground-bearing pressures, determining presumptive bearing capacities and developing foundation systems that will support the load handling activity. In these situations, the worst thing the lift planner can do is make assumptions and guess just to complete the lift plan. The costs associated with bringing in external subject matter experts pale in comparison to cleaning up a botched load handling activity because of a poorly developed lift plan.

In 2014, ASME P30.1, "Planning for Load Handling Activities," was published. It is an excellent source of information for the lift planner. It provides a list of considerations that a lift planner should evaluate while developing the lift plan. Points of interest include: potential hazards to persons; hazards in the work area; complexity of the activity; the effects of environmental conditions on the activity; the load handling equipment and rigging's respective capacities and performance; commercial impact, such as the load's cost or uniqueness; and unique site requirements.

ASME P30.1 also provides a list of personnel, roles and responsibilities that can be associated with lift planning. The list is not all-inclusive, but it will help the lift planner identify personnel and their respective responsibilities that can assist the lift planner in planning and executing the lift. Remember, lift planners don't have to know everything, but they should involve personnel that help close their knowledge gaps.

ASME P30.1 also provides a list of applicable lift plan sections or components. If lift planners address the considerations mentioned above and provide information concerning the following lift plan sections, they will be on their way to developing a well-prepared lift plan that will result in a successfully executed load handling activity. Most lift plans contain the following sections, and more may be necessary based upon the load handling activity: the load; the load handling equipment; rigging; load handling; equipment and load travel path; personnel; sites, services and ancillary equipment; communication systems; site control; contingency considerations; and emergency action plans.

Finally, within the ASME P30.1 standard, the pre-lift meeting, the load handling activity execution and the post-lift review are addressed. Pre-lift meetings are extremely important, but by no means should the pre-lift meeting be the first and/or only meeting regarding the lift. This is usually the last opportunity for the plan to be presented to the entire team and for the team to ask questions, ultimately establishing "no-go" and "allstop" criteria and how those situations will be communicated and addressed. Upon completion of the load handling activity, a post-lift review meeting offers the ideal opportunity to identify potential knowledge or skills gaps going forward.

