Houston Ship Channel crude exports rise 40% as steel tonnage jumps 49%

Trade activity across the Houston Ship Channel region showed strength across several key sectors, with energy exports driving regional tonnage growth and Port Houston seeing gains in steel and container imports.

Crude oil exports climb 40 percent

Crude oil exports through the Houston Ship Channel are up 40% this year, contributing to a 22% increase in overall regional exports. Houston accounts for 31% of U.S. waterborne exports of crude oil and refined products and more than 21% of total U.S. waterborne exports by tonnage.

At Port Houston facilities, steel emerged as a standout in August, with total tonnage increasing 49% year over year to 529,085 tons, driven primarily by imports.

Loaded container imports increased 5% year to date, with machinery and electronics, retail consumer goods, furniture, automotive products, and apparel among the categories posting gains. The activity reflects seasonal demand and some front-loading as businesses prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

“Houston’s strength as a global trade gateway comes from the diversity of the cargo and customers we serve,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “Just this month, we welcomed the first vessel in Crowley’s new weekly container service connecting Houston with Central America and creating additional options for shippers and strengthening our connections to key international markets.”

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