Houston Ship Channel crude exports rise 40% as steel tonnage jumps 49%

Trade activity across the Houston Ship Channel region showed strength across several key sectors, with energy exports driving regional tonnage growth and Port Houston seeing gains in steel and container imports.
Crude oil exports climb 40 percent
Crude oil exports through the Houston Ship Channel are up 40% this year, contributing to a 22% increase in overall regional exports. Houston accounts for 31% of U.S. waterborne exports of crude oil and refined products and more than 21% of total U.S. waterborne exports by tonnage.
At Port Houston facilities, steel emerged as a standout in August, with total tonnage increasing 49% year over year to 529,085 tons, driven primarily by imports.
Loaded container imports increased 5% year to date, with machinery and electronics, retail consumer goods, furniture, automotive products, and apparel among the categories posting gains. The activity reflects seasonal demand and some front-loading as businesses prepare for the upcoming holiday season.
“Houston’s strength as a global trade gateway comes from the diversity of the cargo and customers we serve,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “Just this month, we welcomed the first vessel in Crowley’s new weekly container service connecting Houston with Central America and creating additional options for shippers and strengthening our connections to key international markets.”
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Key takeaways:
- Crude oil exports are up 40% this year. Houston accounts for 31% of U.S. waterborne exports of crude oil and refined products and more than 21% of total U.S. waterborne exports by tonnage.
- Steel activity was the standout in August with total tonnage increasing 49% year over year to 529,084 tons, driven primarily by imports. This was the best month for steel since August 2025.
- Loaded container activity remained positive, increasing 2% year to date to 2,449,342 TEUs, driven by a 5% increase in loaded imports.
- East Asia continued to lead import growth, increasing 12% and accounting for 57% of loaded container imports. Machinery and electronics, resins and plastics, chemicals and minerals, and consumer goods were among the major categories contributing to import growth.
- General cargo remained strong, increasing 22% year over year through August to 913,863 tons, led by a 27% increase in imports.