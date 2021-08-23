Herc Rentals to acquire Texas-based multi-location CBS Rentals

Herc Holdings Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Texas-based CBS Rentals, a 14-location equipment rental company.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close prior to the end of 2021.

CBS is a full-service general equipment rental company comprising approximately 190 employees and 12 locations serving construction and industrial customers throughout Texas, as well as locations in Carlsbad, NM, and Kingsport, TN.

The addition of CBS expands Herc Rentals’ presence in Texas — one of the largest equipment rental markets in North America — to 38 physical locations, which collectively provide general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services, the company said.

“I look forward to welcoming CBS Rentals to Team Herc,” said Larry Silber, president and CEO. “Like Herc Rentals, CBS has more than 56 years of history, substantial equipment rental experience and a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, top-quality equipment and operational excellence.”

“Our combined teams and resources position Herc Rentals to be a preeminent equipment rental partner across Texas serving a diverse mix of construction, industrial and government customers. With many of its locations in major metropolitan markets, the addition of CBS supports our long-term strategy to achieve greater density and scale in select urban markets across North America to better serve both our local and national customers.”

“We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first year. We remain well positioned to pursue growth through a variety of initiatives, including investment in key fleet categories, greenfield branches and acquired operations, while maintaining our commitment to a sound financial footing.”