DOT releases National Freight Strategic Plan

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao recently unveiled the first-ever National Freight Strategic Plan (NFSP). It is the latest effort by DOT and the Trump administration to strengthen America's economic competitiveness. The NFSP lays out a vision for long-term investments in infrastructure, the workforce and other essential parts of the freight system.

"The department is unveiling the first-ever National Freight Strategic Plan so the U.S. can maintain our competitive edge across major industries like agriculture, manufacturing, energy production and e-commerce," said Chao.

Every day, America's transportation network moves more than 51 million tons of freight and energy products valued at nearly $52 billion via highways, railways, ports and inland waterways, pipelines and airports. The growth in freight demand due to increasing use of e-commerce and global supply chains in recent years has strained America's freight system, and could threaten the competitive advantage of American businesses. As these supply chains continue to spread across the world, America's ability to compete could be limited by inadequate infrastructure and a lack of preparation for incorporating innovative technologies.

The NFSP provides a clear path to improve the safety, security and resilience of the national freight system. It also details how America can modernize freight infrastructure and operations to grow the economy and increase competitiveness. Additionally, the NFSP lays out a plan to prepare for the future by supporting the development of data, technologies and workforce capabilities that improve freight system performance.

