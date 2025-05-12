Custom coverage ensures secure shipping, storage and protection

For those seeking custom-made reinforced film laminates and composites that are ideal for shipping and storing critical equipment and products, look no further.

Over the last 66 years, Reef Industries has offered custom manufacturing and fabrication of reinforced film laminates and composites ideal for shipping and storage of critical equipment and products. Choose from a wide range of products, colors, material grades and additives tailored to exact specifications. Whether assisting in the design of custom-configured products or creating one-of-a-kind materials from scratch, Reef Industries delivers high-quality, personalized solutions that meet customer requirements with professionalism and efficiency.

The Griffolyn®

Reef Industries’ products are engineered for performance, including properties such as tear, puncture and abrasion resistance for rugged durability and formulated for excellent ultra-violet resistance, weathering properties and service life. Griffolyn® reinforced PE laminates have been designed for a wide range of prospective applications such as shipping, covering and containment. When a project requires a product that protects against light, weather, contaminants and other elements, specify Griffolyn. Its performance is engineered to be highly resistant to tears and punctures with an exceptional ability to withstand extended exposure to weather. Whether providing storage and protection of parts or containment and isolation of contaminated materials, Griffolyn products may be designed and fabricated to specific needs and requirements.

Reef Industries also manufactures Griffolyn heat-shrinkable, high-strength reinforced plastic shipping/storage covers ideal to protect machinery and equipment from harm. This uniquely constructed UV stabilized material combines the advantages of scrim reinforcement with the properties of shrink film to replace costly crating and heavy tarpaulins. Griff-Shrink™ also conforms to virtually any shape or size, thereby reducing costs of excess packaging. Griff-Shrink® is a patented multi-ply heat-shrinkable laminate that combines the performance of PE and specialty heat-shrinkable films supported with a reinforcement grid to create a highly tear-resistant and durable product. The reinforcement grid also provides uniform tear resistance in all directions. Griff-Shrink is ideal for transporting large over-theroad flatbed shipments while protecting machinery and equipment from damage and corrosion. Flexible packaging is superior to rigid containment because it is cost effective. Flexible packaging also weighs less than rigid containers and arrives in a compact form.

Reef Industries offers numerous fire-retardant materials to meet environmental compliance or safety requirements for critical equipment and work areas. From lightweight to heavy-duty products, Reef Industries can meet any requirement with a material specifically tailored to necessary applications:

Reinforced PE laminate resists punctures and tears

General purpose, heavy duty and high-performance materials available

UV stabilization protects the material from degradation and ensures an outstanding service life

Special features such as fire retardancy, antistatic, anti-corrosion, heat shrinkability and other cost-effective solutions are available

Custom fabrication is available to meet exact specifications

Variety of colors and custom printing available

