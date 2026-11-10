CITGO expands fuels distribution network with new Texas terminal

CITGO Petroleum Corporation has begun full operations at its newly constructed terminal and truck rack in Luling, Texas, 55 miles east of San Antonio, expanding the company's ability to provide transportation fuels to customers and markets where they are needed.

The CITGO Luling Terminal is the only refined products terminal on Interstate 10 between Houston and San Antonio, providing petroleum marketers with a new location to access gasoline and diesel in one of the state's key transportation corridors.

Luling location highlights:

"The Luling Terminal strengthens our Texas fuels distribution network and adds flexibility to our broader supply system," said Chris Kiesling, Assistant Vice President, Light Oils Operations and Marketing at CITGO. "Its location along Interstate 10 near the I-35 corridor positions us to bring CITGO products closer to customers and efficiently serve increasing fuel demand in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country."

Supplied by the CITGO CASA pipeline, the Luling Terminal receives product directly from the company's 167,000-barrels-per-day Corpus Christi Refinery. The terminal complements CITGO distribution points in Victoria and San Antonio, creating an additional outlet for refinery production and expanding the company's ability to supply gasoline and diesel to the growing New Braunfels and Austin markets. It will also be the preferred source for much of the I-10 corridor between Houston and Luling.

The investment is part of the company's broader effort to use its integrated refining and logistics network to support reliable fuel supply in a dynamic market environment.