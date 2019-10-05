Your hands are about to get a whole lot safer

Something incredible happened in hand safety this year. In conjunction with the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), ANSI released a brand-new standard set to revolutionize the way workers in occupations with impact hazards select the proper hand protection.

Why was a standard needed? Is it simply a marketing gimmick to help manufacturers sell more hand protection? Not at all. Although input from manufacturers was considered in creating the standard, it was created for and benefits front-line workers risking the safety of their hands every day to perform their jobs.

For decades, there have been standards for industrial gloves in the U.S. and Europe protecting workers against hazards including cuts, punctures, abrasion and chemical exposure, but not until 2016 was there any standard to protect against impact hazards. That standard, EN 388, left much to be desired.

Using a simple pass/fail rating system, the standard left purchasers with hundreds of options and no credible way to discern between the relative benefits of each; hand protection selection was mostly left up to trial and error.

Enter ANSI/ISEA 138.

Introduced in February 2019, the new ANSI/ISEA 138 dorsal impact protection standard is set to revolutionize the way workers' hands are protected in industries where impact hazards are a real and present danger.

If you work in the oil and gas industry, then you don't need to hear the statistics; you've seen firsthand how easy it can be to injure your hands and how devastating those injuries can be.

ANSI/ISEA 138 was created specifically as a standard for industrial safety gloves and set out to provide the information purchasers needed to cut through the clutter, effectively reducing choices from hundreds down to several, making it easier to select the impact-resistant safety gloves that would best protect workers.

In addition to being designed specifically for industrial hand protection, ANSI/ ISEA 138 improves on EN 388 in several other ways. While using essentially the same testing method, ANSI/ISEA 138 makes it easier for purchasers to interpret results by replacing the pass/fail system with a performance- level classification system. It also extends testing coverage to include both the knuckles and the fingers, providing comprehensive testing to areas most at risk of injury. This standard also differentiates itself from most other standards in that testing is not voluntary and results must be garnered through third-party testing.

So, what are the different levels and what do they mean?

Under the ANSI/ISEA 138 standard, there are three levels of protection. For any glove claiming an ANSI/ISEA 138 classification, there must be a clear, visible pictogram on the glove delineating its classification throughout its useful life.

Level 1 provides the most basic level of impact protection and is most appropriate for those facing light impact hazards at their jobs, while Level 3 provides the most impact protection and is ideal for those working in conditions where heavy impact hazards exist.

Once the standard was released, safety glove manufacturers were quick to have their gloves tested -- but none achieved Level 3. Given the urgent need of effective protection for workers most at risk for serious impact injuries, Superior Glove went straight to the lab to develop cutting-edge impact protection. It developed an exclusive, proprietary line of 4PRO impact-resistant gloves, the first in the industry to test at Level 3 under the new standard.

However, as comprehensive as the new standard is, it does fall short on protection for one particularly vulnerable part of the hand: the fingertips. As an expert in hand safety and a leader in hand protection innovation, Superior Glove is once again the first to offer a revolutionary new advancement in industrial safety gloves: finger caps. This comfortable yet effective fingertip protection is sewn snugly into gloves and offers little impediment to dexterity while protecting fingertips from the devastating effects of crushed fingertip injuries. Derived from years of R&D, Superior Glove's finger caps are the first to market that aren't bulky, resulting in a comfortable, dexterous glove that can be worn all day.

For more information on these and other exciting hand protection innovations from Superior Glove, visit www.superiorglove.com.